Agnes C. (Drake) Tennyson

Dec. 26, 1932—Sept. 8, 2022

HORICON — Agnes C. Tennyson (Drake), 89, of Horicon, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Drake (Cooper) passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loving family on Sept. 8, 2022.

Agnes arrived into this world on Dec. 26, 1932 at her home in Chestertown. Once graduating from high school, Agnes served in the United States Navy. Agnes met and married Marvin Tennyson on Nov. 2, 1962 in Hague. This year they would have celebrated their 60th Anniversary.

Throughout her life, Agnes was self-employed cleaning many homes throughout the Adirondacks. She also worked as a housekeeper at Camp Wakonda. When not working outside of the home she was busy working inside of her home as a wonderful wife and mother. Agnes could also be found outside tending her beautiful flowers.

Predeceasing Agnes is her daughter Regina Tennyson, two sisters, Pauline Durkee and Roseanne Tennyson.

Agnes is survived by her husband Marvin Tennyson; sons: Daniel Kuse, Gregory and Steven Tennyson; daughter, Marcia Raymond; brother, Francis Drake; sisters: Catherine Moffitt, Josephine Eason and Virginia Drake; grandchildren: Marilyn Dunkley and Amanda Raymond, Lisa Kuse and Kelly Kuse; great-grandchildren: Adrianna Dunkley, Phoebe Fissette, Gemma Raymond and Walker Holland, Madilyn Kuse; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Agnes’s family from 11 a.m.–1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in Chestertown Rural Cemetery, Route 9, Chestertown.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.