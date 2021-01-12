VICTORY MILLS—Agatha (Hughes) White, 86 a resident of Victory Mills, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born June 13, 1934 in Victory Mills she was the daughter of the late Michael and Sara (Collins) Hughes.
Agatha was the epitome of a loving Mother, kind, caring, loving, humble, supportive, and nonjudgmental. She was an excellent mother who did everything in her power to help her children. She always accepted them and others no matter what and was always open-minded. In her younger years she was a volunteer for the rescue squad, and it furthered her interest in becoming a nurse. She worked as an LPN for the ARC in Wilton as well as Saratoga Hospital for many years.
Agatha loved to read, scrapbook and travel with her husband, and with the senior group in Schuylerville. Her father was a baker, passing down his legacy to Agatha. She was an excellent cook mastering the apple pie, spaghetti, and always prepared a feast on Christmas. She was a long-time communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church as well as a member of the Victory Mills Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Agatha loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and she will be missed dearly by her entire family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Isaac White; one son, William Michael White; and one brother, Ronald Hughes.
Survivors include four sons: Robert (Judith) White, Michael E. White, Patrick D. (Jill) White, and Joseph J. (Abner) White; one daughter, Debra (William) Brown; one brother Michael (Susan) Hughes; one sister, Anne Glogowski; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, with Rev. Martin Fisher, officiating. Spring burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Family and close friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Flynn Bros Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Masks and social distancing rules will be followed.
Memorials can be made in her memory to the David Nevins Fire Department First Responders, PO Box 78, Victory Mills, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com
