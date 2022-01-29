STONY CREEK — Adeline M. Raisner, passed peacefully into the hands of her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, Jan. 26, 2022, in the home she loved in Stony Creek. She had enjoyed the home for the last ten years of her life. She fought the effects of multiple sclerosis courageously and with a faith driven grace for over 30 years.

Prior to moving to Stony Creek, Adeline had loved her home on Friends Lake in Chestertown. During the time she lived in Chestertown, she worked as a librarian at the Chestertown Library, which she helped found.

Adeline loved any church she was involved in and took every opportunity to serve Jesus to the point of studying to become a Pastor. Adeline was also President of the Glens Falls Chapter of the Christian Women’s Club, a group she loved.

Her great loves were her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her family (and they cherished her), the Adirondacks, taking long rides, bird watching, watching a snowstorm, reading, watching westerns on television, all of their dogs they have had over the years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Kennard W. Raisner; daughter, Denise Liccketto; son, Robert Liccketto and his wife Kim; stepson, Kenneth W. Raisner; granddaughters: Ariel Ramos, Celina Reyes; great-granddaughter, Sloan; great-grandson, Everett.

In keeping with Adeline’s wishes there are no calling hours scheduled.

Graveside services will be conducted in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Adeline’s memory may be directed to Stony Creek Community Church, 687 Harrisburg Road, Stony Creek, NY 12878.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.