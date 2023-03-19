Oct. 15, 1937—March 6, 2023

BOLTON LANDING — Adele Barbara Shipman, 85, known as Barbara, passed away on March 6, 2023 with her family by her side.

Barbara was born on Oct. 15, 1937 and raised in Cohoes, NY. The daughter of Adele (Dolan) Turpin Gariepy and Raymond Turpin. As a child, Barbara was outgoing and joyous, she enjoyed close relationships with her grandparents and aunts, all of whom lived on the same street. Always curious and engaged, Barbara was strongly influenced by the perseverance and struggles of relatives and neighbors whose lives were challenged by the Depression and then WWII. Barbara frequently talked about the challenges she witnessed along with acts of kindness, courage, generosity and joy. This instilled in her a core value that she carried with her throughout her life.

Barbara had an “old soul”. Even in her youth, she demonstrated natural caregiving and advocacy skills. For Barbara, it was always the right thing to do when it came to helping those in need or using her voice to advocate for the rights of others. Often outspoken and direct, her goal was always to help, and she did so, again and again.

Active in the community, Barbara worked alongside other civic-minded residents of Cohoes to reform the politics of the city; to oust entrenched political power and form the Citizen’s Party. Barbara used her energy and drive in any way she could while raising her children and working. Her daughters remember her making numerous phone calls to Cohoes residents urging them to vote while multi-tasking in the kitchen making dinner, doing laundry and welcoming frequent visitors who just “stopped in.” She often remarked how grateful she was that her husband installed a 25-foot phone cord so she could move around the house while making calls.

Barbara graduated from Cohoes High School in 1956 and in that year married Richard C. Shipman. Over the years she worked in various human service positions. She worked as a nurse’s aide in the former Cohoes Hospital and later took a position with Cooperative Extension teaching cooking classes. She went on to work for Albany County Head Start as a Family Advocate, making home visits (on foot) to provide support and resources to families participating in the program and later became the Center Director of the program located in Cohoes.

Barbara enjoyed teaching parenting classes and made strong connections with parents in the program. Later, Barbara worked as an Activities Director at Millview Assisted Living Facility.

Barbara loved to cook. “Feeding” people and organizing dinner parties and gatherings was a great joy to her. She was a wonderful cook . . . and made incredible soups. She created a home for her family but also for her friends. The door was always open; it was a busy home and she loved it.

Barbara and Richard resided in Cohoes but spent their weekends and summers at their “camp” in Bolton Landing, NY. Upon retiring they resided in Bolton Landing, spending winter months in Myrtle Beach, SC. Barbara loved living in Bolton and enjoyed gardening (without gloves), reading, spending the day at the lake, feeding the birds and playing pinochle with friends. A true extrovert, following any vacation or trip, she would speak at length, not about the places she visited, but the people she met. Above all, she loved being with her family and spending time with her girls.

Barbara was an unforgettable person; red curly hair and freckles, warm brown eyes and a generous smile, she was special. She made a difference. She loved a good laugh, had a great sense of humor, loved music and dancing, had a horrible singing voice, gave to others before herself, and always remained grounded to the important things in life. A natural caretaker, Barbara was quick to offer a tissue and Halls cough crop fished from the bottom of her purse; and if one was lucky enough, may also receive a generous swipe of Vicks VapoRub.

Barbara and Richard had three daughters: Kathleen (Edward) Koblensky of Buskirk, NY, Patricia (Anthony) Salvarezza of Queensbury, NY and Lynda (William) Kelly of Queensbury, NY. Barbara had six grandchildren: Laura Szandyba (Jason Hutchinson), Jenna (Bryan) Hennessey and Richard (Lindsey) Salvarezza, Brianna (Casey) Nolan, Jillian Kelly, Ryan Kelly; and two great-grandchildren: Daniel Hennessey and Lucy Nolan. Barbara is predeceased by her husband of 48 years Richard Shipman, her brother Robert Turpin and sister-in-law, Vincenza Fracassi-Turpin, her dear friend, Vernon Riel, as well as, numerous other lifelong relatives and friends.

The family wishes to thank all of the caring staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau, NY and Community Hospice of Saratoga County.

A committal service will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend should gather at the front entrance to the cemetery at 2:15 p.m.

A Celebration of Life Service will also be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions made in Barbara’s memory may be made to L.E.A.P. Head Start/Early Head Start Program to be used to fund family health or safety emergencies. Donate to nonprofit L.E.A.P. in Washington County NY (leapservices.org).

