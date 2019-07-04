June 10, 1948 — July 1, 2019
GRANVILLE — Adelbert “Del” B. Costantino, from Granville, passed away at his home on July 1, 2019.
Born on June 10, 1948 in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Anthony “Tony” and Georgianna “Chick” (Herron) Costantino.
He was a graduate of Whitehall High School, class of 1966. After school, Del worked for Tobin Meat Packing Company, also cutting Christmas trees for the holiday and then for General Electric for seven years. He then worked for International Paper Company in Ticonderoga for 32 years from 1977-2009, where he retired from.
He was a member of the Whitehall Fish and Game Club as well as the Sons of the American Legion in Whitehall. He loved to go ice fishing, camping and for a ride on his Harley Davidson, he also enjoyed diner food, playing pitch, betting on the horses and telling a funny story or a good joke to his family and friends. He had an affinity for Elvis Presley and Fonzie from the Happy Days Show, watching old movies, especially “On the Waterfront” with Marlon Brando, parody comedians, Chris Farley from SNL with his famous skit “Living in a van down by the river.” He was a dog lover and had many loyal German Shepherds throughout his life and also his present friend, “Spot,” who’s a hound mix.
In additions to his parents, Del was predeceased by his sister, Donna (Costantino) Ramey; his brother, Anthony (Tony) Costantino; his aunt, Janice (Herron) Rich; his aunt, Myrtle “Velma” (Herron) Tellier; uncles, James, Pietro and Gerald Costantino; and aunts, Antoinette Dariao and Anne Ross Ward.
Survivors include his son, Del Costantino; daughter, Deana Costantino; two nieces, Cassie Costantino and Lee Ramey and her two daughters, Rebeccah and Rowan Jones.
Family and Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. following calling hours with the Deacon Robert Wubbenhorst officiating.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Whitehall American Legion Post 83, 148 Main St., Whitehall, NY 12887.
A special thank you to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at his home.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
