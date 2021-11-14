July 20, 1942—Oct. 22, 2021

HARTFORD — Adelaide F. Palmer, 79, formerly of Hartford, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY.

Born on July 20, 1942, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of John and Adelaide (Lattman) Stadelman. Adelaide graduated from Valley Central High School, Montgomery, NY in 1960. She married Richard O. Palmer on June 6, 1964 and raised a family of five sons in Lake George, NY and Hartford, NY.

Adelaide worked for Pleasant Valley Infirmary in Argyle for many years. She enjoyed assisting the nurses, the residents, and their families.

Left to cherish her memory include her brother, John Stadelman of Houston, TX; and his daughter Jolie Stadelman (Kelly); and their children; Adelaide’s five sons: Christopher Palmer of Loch Sheldrake, NY, Douglas Palmer of Cedar Park, TX; and his sons Patrick and John Palmer, Steven Palmer and his wife Andrea (Harwood) Palmer of Queensbury, NY; his daughters: Alissa and Julianna Palmer; and her children Jubilee and Titus Harman, Thomas Palmer and his wife Michelle (Bartlett) Palmer of Defuniak Springs, FL; and their children: Stephanie Ward, Haleigh Snyder (Nick), Sierra Ellis(Tristan), Katelyn Palmer, Kyan Bartlett; and eight great-grandchildren: James Palmer and his wife Jody Palmer of Galway, NY; and their children: Ryan Palmer, Joshua Carey, Shelby Wilcox, and great-granddaughter Lilianna Carey; and many friends from many places.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. after calling hours.

Donations may be made in Adelaide’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.