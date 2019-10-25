LAKE LUZERNE — Addylynn Mae Hayes, infant daughter of Shawna Clute and Kevin Hayes, gained her wings and joined her two siblings in Heaven on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Besides her parents, she is also survived by one brother, Michel Joseph Hayes; her maternal grandparents, Carrie Guilder (Jason Scidmore); her paternal grandparents, Vicki and Mike Hayes; her maternal great-grandparents, Kim and Bruce Straight and Tom Guilder; her paternal great-grandparents, Priscilla and Harold Hayes; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was also predeceased by her paternal great-grandparents, Dorothy and Joseph Finelli.
Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
