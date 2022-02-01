Adam Robillard

Dec. 24, 1977 - Jan. 26, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Adam Robillard, 44, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, January 26, 2022, at his home.

Born on December 24, 1977, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Mark E. Robillard and the late Barbara A. (Smaldone) Robillard. He was a 1997 graduate of South High, South Glens Falls.

On October 3, 2009, Adam married the love of his life, Marisa Spath at Chapel Pond in Keene Valley.

Adam had been employed in the pest control field for many years. He was proud to recently start his own business, Adam's Family Pest Control.

He enjoyed making and listening to all types of music. He also had a soft spot in his heart for animals. Adam loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his son, Graham. His outgoing personality and genuine concern for others enabled him to connect with many people from all walks of life.

He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Robillard.

Survivors include his loving wife of 12 years, Marisa Robillard; their son, Graham Robillard; his father, Mark (Tesha) Robillard of Hudson Falls; sisters: Megan (Darrin Hunsdon) Balsamo of Fort Edward, Erin (Daniel) Reed of Gansevoort, Brittany Smith and Emily Robillard, both of Hudson Falls; his mother-in-law, Theresa Spath of Queensbury; several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call from 2:00–4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, Adam's family respectfully suggests that donations in his memory be made to an education fund for his son, Graham at https://gofund.me/e479580e.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.