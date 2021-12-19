Dec. 10, 2003—Dec. 15, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Adam Nicholas Sweeney, 18, of Queensbury passed Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 with his mom and dad at his side.

He was born Dec. 10, 2003 in Glens Falls, the son of Adam F. and Amanda (Bishop) Sweeney.

Adam attended Queensbury School District and was proud to be a Spartan. As a senior, he looked forward to being part of the graduating Class of 2022. Adam loved being at school and all his teachers especially, Mrs. Higley, Mrs. Vaughn, Mrs. Bauer, Mr. Dean, Coach Jones, Mrs. Thompson and Officer Carpenter.

He enjoyed being part of the Best Buddies Club and playing Unified Basketball. He participated in the Career Pathway Program through school and he enjoyed helping at the gym in Mt. Royal Plaza and the Honey-Do-Man Shop and delivering Meals On Wheels.

In the summer, Adam loved playing corn hole, basketball in his yard, swimming, riding his bike and entertaining the neighbors with his dancing, singing and wrestling moves. He also enjoyed bowling, dirt track racing, apple picking, all his cats, dogs, and the singing deer at his grandparents’ house. He adored his great uncle Todd Kelley, and spending time with him. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and loved wrestling, especially WWE.

Adam loved life and lived it to the fullest. He remembered everything and everyone he met. He was a friend to all and touched the hearts of everyone he met.

His paternal and maternal great-grandparents and his cherished four-legged companion, Angel predeceased him.

He is survived by his loving parents, Adam and Amanda of Queensbury; his beloved siblings: Aleasia, Ashlynn and Aleck Sweeney all of Queensbury; his grandparents: Charlotte and Rollin Bishop of Brattleboro, VT, and Raymond and Vicki Sweeney of Glens Falls; his aunts and uncles: Kim Tracey, Karen (Jay) Kendrick, Jennifer (Chuck) Colvin, Joyce Baker, Lenny Bishop, and Matt (Lori) Bishop, He also is survived by numerous cousins and friends, all who loved him dearly.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held 4–7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Adam’s honor to Special Olympics New York, 94 New Karner Road, Suite 208, Albany, NY 12203.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.