Nov. 16, 1984—April 7, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Adam Prevost, 38 years old, soared into his next life on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Adam was born in Huntington Beach, CA, and was a graduate of Queensbury High School.

He truly cherished his friends and family, and he always had a soft spot in is heart for animals, especially cats.

He was fun loving, kind-hearted and had a great sense of humor that made for lots of laughter and good times. Adam loved traveling to warm sandy beaches and always said the ocean gave him peace and joy.

His creative passions included drawing, painting, cooking and even chainsaw carving. Adam carried his joy of cooking into the food service industry where he worked at various restaurants in New York, California, Texas and Florida.

Even though Adam’s life ended early, he has given others the gift of life by being an organ donor. For those who knew Adam, please take a moment and remember him one last time for how he impacted your life. For those he loved, feel blessed. For those who gave him shelter, thank you. For those he hurt, please find forgiveness knowing he was unable to conquer the disease that consumed his life. May Adam find peace as he embarks on his greater journey.

Adam was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Erwin and Marie Wills; his paternal grandparents, Maurice and Rita Prevost; and his uncle, Marc Prevost. Adam is survived by his mother, Kathleen Wright (Robert); father, Nathan Prevost (Gayla); sister, Erin Prevost; nephew, Leo Defrancesco; and his step-grandmother, Doris Wills. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family wishes to thank Amanda Burgess for the care provided during the last few months of Adam’s life. Additional thanks are extended to the medical staff at Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Medical Center ICU and all health care workers who cared for Adam.

Arrangements are under the care of Miller-Brewer Funeral Home, Lake Luzerne, NY. At Adam’s request, there will be no funeral or calling hours. A short graveside service will be private and held at the family’s convenience.