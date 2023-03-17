Feb. 14, 1931—March 11, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Ada M. (Ross) Rybacki Fisher, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Born in Brant Lake, NY on Feb. 14, 1931, she was the daughter of Irwin and Marion (Baker) Ross.

In addition to her parents, Ada was predeceased by her first husband, Francis Rybacki; her second husband, Kenneth Fisher; and her brother, Ernest W. Ross.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Lori (Rick) Delsignore of Fort Ann and Valerie Rybacki of AL; sons: Michael (Sandy) Rybacki of AL and Gary Fisher of FL; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Ada’s wishes were to have no public services.

In loving memory of Ada, contributions may be made to The Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or one’s favorite charity.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.