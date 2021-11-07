Feb. 1, 1939—Nov. 3, 2021

CORINTH — Ada M. Beattie, 82, of Center St., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Feb. 1, 1939 in Olmstedville, she was the daughter of the late Jay and Gladys (Feeney) Dorsett, and is survived by her one sister, Esther Barrett (Ted) of Corinth.

Ada attended Corinth High School.

She married the love of her life, Chuck Beattie on Nov. 16, 1991 in Corinth and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away August 25, 2007.

Ada cleaned houses, and took care of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren for many years.

She enjoyed sewing, garage sales, dancing with her sister and listening to live music by Bobby Dick, but especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by three children, Michael Shippee, Brownie Shippee and Marlene Shippee and one son-in-law, Joe Mosher.

Survivors include seven children: Sue Mosher of Corinth, Fred Shippee (Donna) of Hadley, William “Buck” Shippee of Florida, Bonnie Daniels (Rachel) of Hudson Falls, David Shippee (Minka) of Halfmoon, Angel Emery (Joseph) of Corinth and Hope Mosher (Eric) of Corinth; Ada also helped to raise her late husband’s grandchildren, Chauncey Wood (Aleah) of New Hampshire and Buffy Blackson of Glens Falls; Ada is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ada will be deeply missed by her special grandchildren: Jay Emery (Kait), Dawson Emery (Allison McFarlane), Tyler and Noah Morey, Brooke Westerlund and Grace Hemcher. They had a very special place in her heart. She also left behind her newest great-grandbabies, David Mitchell, Asher Emery and Jackson and Leo Westerlund.

Friends may call from Noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, followed by a Celebration of Ada’s life at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home.

The family wishes to thank Dr. William Borgos at Hudson Headwaters, the staff at The Pines in Rutland and Derek Briner and the Corinth Emergency Squad for their kindness and compassionate care given to Ada during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations go to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.