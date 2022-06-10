Dec. 20, 1930—June 4, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Abraham J. David, Jr., 91 1/2, of Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Born Dec. 20, 1930 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Abraham and Susan (Albert) David, Sr.

He was a veteran with the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War before being honorably discharged.

On Aug. 7, 1955, he married Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Beaudin at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They went on to raise their seven children and enjoy 66 years of marriage.

Abe was a career firefighter with the Glens Falls City Fire Department, retiring Jan. 10, 1987 after 31 years of dedicated service. He also was a handyman in the area and worked at Duers Oil Company in Glens Falls.

When he was not working, he was part of the Washington County Historical Club, enjoyed spending time in his garden, refurbishing furniture, attending antique shows, and finding the latest bargain at flea market and garage sales. Abe also enjoyed local fare, classic TV and loved watching his kids play sports.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Matthew Ryan David; his granddaughter, Alicia Marie Cunningham and his sister, Mary Jane Merritt.

Survivors include his wife, Betty of Glens Falls; and his children: Kathy (Dan Driscoll) O’Brien, John David, Linda David, Doug David, Jeanne (Billy) Cunningham, Thomas David and Steve (Lisa) David; he is also survived by his grandchildren: Laura (James) Goodwin, Dr. Christopher (Dawn Marie) O’Brien, Rachel Cunningham, Ryan Cunningham, Alexa David and Juliana David; his great-grandchildren: Emily Goodwin, Connor O’Brien and baby girl O’Brien due in August; his sister, Betty David; his brothers: Raymond David and Michael David; along with several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 1–3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury with a memorial service to following calling hours at 3:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Abraham’s memory may be made the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801, or a charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, especially Tower 6 and Tower 2, Dr. Mihindu, Dr. Tedesco and Dr. Coppens for all the care and compassion shown to Abe and his family during this difficult time.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.