HUDSON FALLS — On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s, our beloved Abraham Gabriel Norman, 81, of Hudson Falls, went to rest in the arms of the Lord.

Abe was a true gentleman and a kind soul. He loved his family, treasured his friends and took great pride in his home and yard. You could always find him working outside or sitting on the front porch with the love of his life, Nancy. He was a helpful, generous friend and neighbor.

After graduating, Abe started his family and then his career at Finch Pruyn where he was a dedicated worker for 35 years. During that time Abe, Nancy, Mike and Jill would enjoy many camping trips together. Abe could often be found playing basketball at derby park and showing off his famous hook shot!

Upon retirement Abe and Nancy shared many wonderful road trips with their granddaughter Marie. In later years Abe loved doing home and yard projects with his loving daughter Jill, going to the mall to have coffee with friends and he always enjoyed a good dinner out with family. He loved sitting on the porch with Nancy and visiting with anyone in the neighborhood that would pass by. He was a very proud husband, father and Gido.

We find comfort in knowing that he is once again able to embrace the following loved ones that passed before him; his parents George and Alice Norman; his sisters Sarah Norman, Angelina Martindale, Eva Norman, and Georgianna Varmette. His brothers Joseph and Robert LaRoe, his in-laws Stewart and Ida Taylor and brother-in-law Jackie Taylor. It cannot be left unsaid, that there is no doubt in our minds, the first to greet him was his best friend and family pet, Charlie.

Those left to carry the memories of Abe in their hearts are his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy (Taylor) Norman; his daughter, Jill Norman and her spouse, Susan Strong-Norman; his son, Michael Norman and his spouse, Cathy (Doll) Norman; his grandchildren: Marie Schroeder (Erik Britton), Clarissa Strong, and Geneva (Logan) Terrio; and great-granddaughter, Savanna; he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

Memorial services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

We would like to thank the caring staff at Elderwood at Ticonderoga, for taking great care of Abe this past year. They would often refer to him as the “greeter’”of the Adirondack Wing!

Memorial donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.