Jan. 8, 1924—Nov. 22, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Abraham Abbott, 98, passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2022.

Abe was born Jan. 8, 1924, the last living child of the eight children born to John and Elizabeth Abbott. Raised in Glens Falls, Abe enjoyed a childhood in a large family with the bounty of wonderful gardens, eggs from their chickens, fish from the river and game from field and forest.

Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting and fishing as much for the time spent in nature as for the food. Over time, he enjoyed his “walks in the woods” even when there was no meat to show for it.

Abe graduated from Glens Falls High School and at age 18 he enlisted in the military to serve in World War II. He served in the Army Air Corps as a waist gunner on a B-24 Liberator part of the 15th Air Force in Italy.

In his later years he often talked about his time in the military. Most of the memories he shared were of all the friends that he made and the amazing things he was able to see in Italy when the war was winding down. He often told of being one of the fortunate servicemen to have an audience with the Pope and to be blessed by him.

When he returned from the war he was anxious to pick up his life where he left off and tried to enroll in college on the GI bill. There were so many servicemen trying to enroll that there was no room. Eventually, Skidmore opened a campus in Glens Falls and he was able to take classes there. Ultimately his studies culminated in a job as a chemist at General Electric in Fort Edward, where he spent his entire career.

He met the love of his life, Janet Lemmon in Glens Falls. They were married in 1948 and spent 66 years together until her death in 2015. They were always surrounded by friends and family as they raised their two children. They loved spending time camping on South Island on Lake George and traveling to Old Orchard Beach, Maine in the summer. Ultimately, they discovered the island of Aruba where they spent many happy vacations. Wherever they went, they made new friends.

Abe and Jan moved to Barber Avenue in Queensbury in 1965 and it was there that they spent the majority of their long and happy lives, raising their children, planting trees, gardening and becoming the hub of a neighborhood that has sustained its residents ever since. Someone recently dubbed Abe the “Mayor” of Barber Avenue, and in a way, it is fitting. However, as time passed the neighborhood sustained Jan and Abe as they once sustained their younger neighbors with coffee klatches, cooking and council.

Abe was a man who valued family and friendship. He used to say that to have friends you have to be a friend. Some final words of wisdom from a man well loved . . . “if you learn to make meatballs, you will have a lot of friends.”.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Abbott Adler of Barnet, VT; and his son, Thomas Abbott and wife Sherrill of Greeneville, TN. Abe is survived by four grandsons: Benjamin Adler and his partner Farrah Rene of Montreal QC; Jacob Adler and his partner Lauren Ruffner of Scarborough, ME; Eric Abbott and Sean Abbott, both living in FL.

Abe is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and friends too numerous to count.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Church of the Messiah, 296 Glen St., Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. The family requests that if you have a special photo that you would like to share you bring it on Friday for our photo board.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Crandall Library in Glens Falls, NY www.crandalllibrary.org.

For those who wish, online condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.