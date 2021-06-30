Abigail "Abby" Evans

Abby had suffered from epilepsy since age 10 and was battling autoimmune encephalitis over the last few years. The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, administrators, and staff who were committed to doing their best despite the difficult odds. They would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Richard Jackson, Dr. Richard Simmons, Dr. Thomas Coppens, Dr. Sean Bain and Dr. Gary Volkell who provided exceptional care. The family thanks Abby’s caretakers and friends Elizabeth Rogers and Christina Hermance, who quickly became a part of the family while embracing Abby with love and respect. They also thank the Harrisena Church community for their endless thoughts and prayers.

The youngest of four girls, Abby was the brightest. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School, Brehm Preparatory School and Landmark College. She was the star of the school plays and student athlete who aided her Adirondack Northstars Hockey team in claiming the New York State Championships.

The family will be celebrating Abby’s life in a private ceremony. In typical Abby nature, we know she would ask that we all remember her by having a big dance party and then jumping in the lake fully clothed. Remember Abby as a joyful spirit singing “Hakuna Matata”, because “it means no worries for the rest of our days”.