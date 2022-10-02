Aaron Thomas McDermott

QUEENSBURY — On Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, Aaron Thomas McDermott passed away at home with his family by his side.

Although cancer may have stolen his life, it never broke his spirit. He was courageous in his battle, incredibly brave, and will always be our hero.

Aaron accomplished much in his lifetime but what was most important to him was spending time with family and friends. Please know that if you were a friend to Aaron, then you are family.

Aaron's legacy will always be his character. There aren't enough words to describe how simply amazing he was and how much joy he brought into our lives. He was an angel with a gentle soul and a beautiful smile. He was witty and intelligent. If you caught a glimpse of that sparkle in his eye and slight smirk in his smile, you would know that something incredible was about to happen.

Aaron was a good person, kind to everyone, a helper, and a hard worker. He was the best of us and loved by so many.

Aaron was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Thomas and Alma (Lanfear) McDermott, as well as an uncle, Martin McDermott.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Paul and Julie (Weed) McDermott; his sister, Kassidy McDermott; his fiance and love of his life, Victoria Reneau. Aaron was blessed with a large family and also leaves behind his maternal grandparents: Ray and Barbara (Ward) Weed; loving aunts and uncles: Mary Hoertkorn, Paula and Tom Harrold, Patrick and Alise McDermott, Toni and Ed McQuate, Thomas and Amy McDermott, Kathleen McDermott, Janet McDermott, Raymond and Julie Weed, Karen and TJ Acuto, Amy and Dan Didier, Kevin and Mackenzie Weed; Aaron also leaves a plethora of cousins, family, friends, "The Fellas," and his Log Jam family.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the best way to honor Aaron is to simply be good to one another, perform a random act of kindness, and never miss an opportunity to tell someone that you love them.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Charles Yun and the wonderful staff at the CR Wood Cancer Center for going above and beyond for Aaron and our family. Thank you to the amazing nurses and staff on Tower 2 of Glens Falls Hospital for taking such good care of him. It was heartwarming to know how much you cared for our son. Thank you to the specialists at Memorial Sloan Kettering in NYC and Dana Farber Institute in Boston for all of your support.

Aaron's wishes included calling hours and a Celebration of Life.

Calling hours will take place at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home in Queensbury, NY on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Please note that Aaron valued comfort and could always be found wearing a comfortable T-shirt, usually a tie-dye or a bright color (his favorite color was orange). He would not have wanted anyone to dress up on his account (unless that is what makes you comfortable).

A Celebration of Life will take place at the Horseshoe Inn Bar & Grill in Saratoga Springs, NY on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Wish You Were Here. We will love you forever Aaron.

