Jan. 29, 1970—April 28, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Aaron S. Havens, of Glens Falls, passed away surrounded by his beloved family at Glens Falls Hospital from a rare form of liver cancer on April 28, 2023. Born Jan. 29, 1970, he was 53 years old.

Aaron was a 1988 graduate of South Glens Falls. He married his best friend of 41 years, served in the United States Air Force from 1990-2011, took part in several operations such as Operation Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, Operation Desert Fox, Enduring Freedom, provide promise/comfort, and Haiti, also a tour in South Korea. Aaron made it clear that the military wasn’t just a career but part of his family.

He took pride in all he loved and those he held close. Aaron enjoyed working on antique vehicles and building things in his free time.

He is predeceased by both parents, Asher S. Havens, and Helen P. Havens, and his sister, Patrecia-Ann Jackson.

Aaron is survived by his wife, Stephanie M. Havens; his children: Zachary C. Havens, Alec M. Havens (Kirsten), Alison S. Havens-Lippy; his grandchildren: Tessa R. Havens, Ashlyn S. Lippy, Aubrey S. Lippy and Aiden C. Lippy; his siblings: Asher Havens (Diana), Bill Jackson, Andrew Havens (Tracy), Anthony Havens (Suzanne), Adam Havens (Annette), Alicemarie Johnston (Curtis); and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations in memory of Aaron may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

We would like to extend our gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff on T2 at Glens Falls Hospital who took phenomenal care of him during his last few weeks.

Forever in our hearts, rest in peace we love you.

A graveside service will take place at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, with full military honors.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.