July 17, 1985—Oct. 31, 2021

WICHITA, KS — Aaron Michael Petit, 36, passed away on October 31, 2021, from complications from a head injury.

He was born in Glens Falls, NY on July 17, 1985, to Leo and Denise Petit.

He is survived, not only by the love of his life, her little boy and daughter, Sarah, Jackson and Cara; but by his parents, Leo and Denise Petit; his sisters: Heather (Alfredo) Rodriguez, Tanya (Rick Twombly), Colette (Aaron King), Andrea (Eric) Rodriguez, Clare (Gabe) Dagenais, Camille (Nico Jones), Celine, Marie (Will Peek), Denise and Joan; his brothers: Joseph (Antoinette McWilliams), Daniel, Roger (Madison Shoptese) and Nicolas; his grandmother, Irene Petit; his godmother, Marie Purdy, and all of his many aunts and uncles. His childlike humor made him a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews. His infectious laughter drew them to him. He will be remembered by Sam and Wade; Luciana, Monica, Micaela, Susana and Gabriela; Noah, Nico and Makenna; Ruth and Isaac; Teagan, Violeta and Rafael, and Amir.

Aaron was preceded in death by grandfather, Adelor Potvin (1983); his grandmother, Arlene Potvin (2000); his little brother, Benedict (2007); his grandfather, Roger Petit (2008); his niece, Mia Rose (2017); his niece, Evie (2019) and his Aunt Marguerite (2020).

Requiem Mass will be at 7:15 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Assumption Chapel. Interment will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, St. Mary’s. A Rosary will be recited at 5:20 p.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, at the church. Aaron will lie in state at the funeral home from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculata Church Building Fund that was so dear to his heart. Or to Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Mary’s, KS. 66536 for funeral expenses and sent in care of the funeral home.