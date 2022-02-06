Jan. 5, 1981—Feb. 2, 2022

MECHANICVILLE — Aaron Michael Lucrezio was born on Jan. 5, 1981. His name meaning, “Mountain of Strength,” was reflective of his character. His faith in the Lord Jesus sustained him in battling multiple brain tumors from an early age. Aaron was called home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Feb. 2, 2022. “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain.” Philippians 1:21

His birth to Frederick and Donna Lucrezio was joyfully welcomed as the second born of four children. After graduating from Cambridge Central School in 1999, Aaron’s pleasure in staying behind the scenes and his talent for putting others in the spotlight, led him to attend and graduate from Plattsburgh State University in 2003 with a degree in mass media and communications. He went on to share his love for Jesus through his work as radio production manager at Alive Radio Network based in Cohoes, NY where he tirelessly worked as a loyal employee for 17 years.

He fulfilled his passion for home remodeling by skillfully transforming his Mechanicville house into his own perfectly designed home. When he wasn’t adjusting the radio soundboard or hammering a nail into a 2x4, he was following his two favorite sports —NASCAR and NY Giants football. Of those moments most cherished were family gatherings around the table where he graced everyone with his witty word quips.

Aaron generously served as the audio-visual technician at Whiteside Church, led the Mediocre Bowling Club, and volunteered his time and talents for Habitat for Humanity and Youth for Christ.

Aaron is survived by his parents: Frederick and Donna Lucrezio, of Cambridge, NY. He is also survived by three siblings: Elizabeth DeSeguirant (Jeremiah) of Chattanooga, TN, Jennifer Bumgarner (Jordan) of Yorkville, IL, and Nathan Lucrezio of New York, NY; three nieces: Eve Bumgarner, Sadie Bumgarner, and Ella DeSeguirant; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family and friends are invited to visit and share with Aaron’s family on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 with visiting hours from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge, NY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Whiteside Church, 331 Center Cambridge Road, Cambridge, NY. Following the family-only interment in the Whiteside Church Cemetery, family and friends are welcome for a luncheon in the Whiteside Church Fellowship Hall.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, in memory of Aaron can be made to Whiteside Church, 331 Center Cambridge Road, Cambridge, NY 12816 and to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

