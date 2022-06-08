May 1, 1958—May 17, 2022
MINERVA — Aaron Fish, 64, of Wilson Road, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital following a long illness.
Born May 1, 1958 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Helen (Collard) Fish.
Following his graduation from Minerva Central School in 1976, Aaron furthered his studies at Adirondack Community College and working at Gore Mountain Ski Center part-time. He eventually took a full-time position at Gore, working in nearly every department, where he remained a faithful employee for 41 years until his retirement.
He married Kathy Liddle on October 12, 1985 at the North Creek United Methodist Church.
Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and drawing. For several years, Aaron served as an outreach minister for Wilson Road Outreach.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Kathy Fish; his children: Roger Collard of Minerva, Heather Fish of Glens Falls, and Benjamin Fish of Hudson Falls; siblings: Larena Cleland and her husband, Tom of Scotia, Jennifer Jordon of VA, Jonathan Fish and his companion Grace Collett of Minerva, Victoria Smith and her husband, and Tim of VA; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At Aaron’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at the Minerva Baptist Cemetery with Pastor Paul Miller, presiding.
A Celebration of Life will follow at the Minerva Community Center.
