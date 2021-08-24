 Skip to main content
Aaron Edward Lewis
Aaron Edward Lewis

Aaron Edward Lewis

May 29, 1984—Aug. 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Aaron Edward Lewis, 37, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Born on May 29, 1984, he is the son of Karl E. and Deborah A. (Nichols) Lewis.

Aaron enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Delbert Lewis and Charles and Marion King; maternal grandparents, Ruby and Concetta “Tina” Nichols: and by his uncle Michael Nichols, whom he donated a kidney to.

Aaron is survived by his parents Karl and Deborah Lewis of Queensbury, NY; his sister Kerrie Lewis of Queensbury, NY; his brother Mark Lewis of Ithaca, NY; his niece Grace Hatin of Queensbury, NY; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family; and friends.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY. (Casual attire is requested by the family).

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY.

A special thank you to his best friends: Matt Palmer, Duane Gale, and Don Chadwick for always being there for Aaron.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to www.soldiersolutionsllc.com in memory of Aaron.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

