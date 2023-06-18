HUDSON FALLS — Aaron Barrows, aged 93, peacefully slipped from this world on June 15, 2023, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
A natural-born story teller, Aaron could keep an audience enthralled with true adventure tales from his days as a lumberjack in the Adirondacks in the 1940s. He was an ace mechanic, always ready with wrench in hand to help someone in need. Aaron restored several antique autos and loved nothing better than touring through Vermont with other members of his antique auto club. Janet, his bride of 75 years, was always by his side.
Aaron retired from the South Glens Falls School System, where he worked as a school bus mechanic. Before his illness, he and Janet attended the Redeemer Reformed Presbyterian Church in Queensbury NY where they enjoyed many friendships.
Son of the late Marion and Albert Barrows of Corinth NY, Aaron was also predeceased by two siblings, his brother Merwin Barrows of Corinth NY and sister Wilda Esford of Hudson Falls NY.
Aaron is survived by his beloved wife, Janet Barrows of Hudson Falls NY; daughter, Jean Barrows of Greenfield MA; son, James Barrows of Greenwich NY; and daughter, Cynthia Pelky of Glens Falls NY. He is also survived by three sisters: Martha Brownell of Hadley NY, Ruth Senecal of Ithaca NY and Sharon Ellis of Lake Luzerne NY. In-laws, nieces, nephews, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren are also mourning his loss.
A private, graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience.
