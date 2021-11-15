May 26, 1934—Nov. 9, 2021

POTTERSVILLE — A. Duane Agard, 87, passed away Tuesday November 9, 2021, at his home after an extended illness.

Duane was born May 26, 1934, in Pottersville, the son of the late Amos D. and Adaline (Vanderwarker) Agard. He was also predeceased by his brother Marvin Agard.

He was a 1954 graduate of Pottersville Central School. He married the love of his life, Golda Millington June 27, 1954, at the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church.

Duane was employed for 10 years at NL Industries, The United States Post Office as Postmaster for 26 years, he did maintenance work at Natural Stone Bridge and Caves and was a wingman on a plow truck for the Town of Chester.

Duane served in the Army National Guard as a Platoon Sergeant with the 646th Medical Co. for 26 years. He was 56-year member of the Pottersville Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Chief for many years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Pottersville.

Duane enjoyed going to casinos and family gatherings.

Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years Golda J. Agard; his daughter Deborah (John) of Lake Luzerne; his sons: Bruce (Joan) of Argyle and Daniel (Robbin) of Oakdale, CT; sister Margaret Andrews; brother Richard (Janet) Agard of Chestertown; granddaughter Elaine (Gaby) of Manchester, CT; grandsons: Nate (Danielle) of Corinth, Chris (Chelsea) of Hadley, and Troy of Warren, MA; and his great-grandchildren: Morgan, Easton and Louis; nieces, nephews; and many friends.

A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 4:00 PM at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rt. 9, Schroon Lake, the Rev Arnold Stevens Pastor of the Pottersville United Methodist Church officiating.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Pottersville United Methodist Church, Pottersville, NY 12860, the Pottersville Fire Department, Pottersville, NY 12860, or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

