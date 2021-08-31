Feb. 14, 1954—Aug. 27, 2021
MELROSE — A. Charles Brizzell, Sr., 67, passed away suddenly on Friday, August 27, 2021.
Charles was born at the Brady Hospital in Albany on February 14, 1954. He was the son of the late Andrew and Marian Boll Brizzell. He was the proud owner and operator of A. Charles Brizzell Farm and Greenhouses. There was nothing Charlie loved more than to see something he loved sprout out of the ground.
Sharing a cup of coffee with his closest friends, whether at the Menands Market or a local diner, was a favorite pastime of his.
He is a member of the Capital District Menands Farmer’s Market and a past board of directors member. Charlie was a member of the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department. In his younger years, he was an avid bowler.
Charlie is survived by his beloved wife, Michelle Esposito Brizzell; his loving children: Matthew (Amanda) Brizzell, Andrew (Janet) Brizzell, Sarah (Joshua) Brizzell, Brittany McGaughnea, Sarah (Randall) Lauster and Thomas McGaughnea, III; dear brother of Connie (Pete) Gordon, Bill (Mary) Brizzell, Jim Brizzell, Rosemary (Bruce) Loveland, George (Kathy) Brizzell, John (Cathy) Brizzell, David (Bridget) Brizzell, Nancy (Rick) Weiss, Janet (Terry) Tripp, Marilyn Brizzell, Sue Ann Brizzell and the late Walter Brizzell.
He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and his lifelong friend, Matt Wertman “Big Matt.”
The funeral Mass will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by his lifelong friend, Rev. John Bradley. Interment will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Watervliet. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Wednesday from 4-7:00 p.m.
Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
