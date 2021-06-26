Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Sophie Mae, to Mikaela and Derek HOLMES of Granville, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 5:24 a.m., 7 pounds 8.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Lessie Billow of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Matt and Dawn Holmes of Granville.
A daughter, Thea Clarice, to Brianna BALLEW and Roger MOFFITT of Middle Granville, Monday, May 31, 2021, at 2:31 p.m., 8 pounds 10.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Melissa Rozell and Frankie Ballew of Middle Granville and Taylors, South Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Paula Woodard and Edward Green of Glens Falls and Alabama and JR and Debbie Holcomb of Glens Falls.
A son, Colson Reed Broe, to Brianna STENKEN and Travis BROE of Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 4:26 a.m. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Gary Stenken and Mimchelle and Wayne Valente of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Thomas Terry and Terri Mound, Cindy and Matt Porter and Kenton Broe of Queensbury and Hudson Falls.
A son, Rhett Ryan, to Haley PERKINS and Zachari STEPHENSON of Hudson Falls, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:15 p.m., 7 pounds 12.3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jason (Jake) Bardin and Allison Jacobie of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Chuck Walter of Gansevoort.
A daughter, Lillian Elizabeth, to Christina and Christopher SHORKEY of Malta, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:57 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are David and Rosado and Eva Spurlock. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Claire Shorkey and Catherine Shorkey.
A daughter, Roxanne Marie, to Marissa SANTORO and Ken HEALTH III of Queensbury, Friday, May 28, 2021, at 8:12 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Michelle Hoffman and Frank Santoro of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Ken Heath Jr. and April Stewart of Granville.
A daughter, Oakley Prentice Jordan, to Ashley BOWERMASTER and Zachary JORDAN of Queensbury, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:40 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tina Bowermaster of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Lisa Jordan of Franklin.
A daughter, Eliana Jean, to Nicole GROVES and Isaiah WALKER of Waterford, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 9:49 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Linda and Douglas of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are James and Shirly of Brooklyn.
A daughter, Marilyn Rose Thomas, to Ryan THOMAS and Angelina ARRIGO of Granville, Monday, May 31, 2021, at 9:44 a.m., 6 pounds 13.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Janette Arrigo and Mike Wilson of Granville and Millbrook. Paternal grandparents are Lori Gravelle and David Thomas of Granville.
A daughter, Eliza Ann, to Rebecca and Jeffrey HUTCHISON of Queensbury, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:41 p.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 17.1 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Evan and Deborah Lessick of Northville. Paternal grandparents are James and Cheryl Hutchison of Argyle.
A son, Sean Dutton, to Sean and Claire NICOLETTE of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, May 30, 2021, 8:30 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are James and Ellen Kiehl of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Salvatore and Regina Nicolette of Ilion.
A son, Malachi Edward, to Brooke GUY and Marc MOOS of Johnsburg, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 7:15 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Gena and Chris Guy of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Penny Stout of Johnsburg.
A son, Zaiden Gene, to Diamond BURT and Preston SKELLIE of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 4:23 p.m., 8 pounds 1.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sheri Lamere and Eugene H. Burt Jr. of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Beth Galton and Scott Skellie of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Iris Juniper, to Savannah MACRI and Ryan FISH of Lake George, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 9:02 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Catherine and Paul Macri of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stacey Fish and Bryan Smead of Lake George.
A daughter, Payton Loraine-Marie, to Anthony and Karlee FLEWELLING of Fort Ann, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 7:49 p.m., 6 pounds 15.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jon and Patricia Rabideau of Spring Hill, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Racheal and Vaughn and John Flewelling of Hudson Falls and Whitehall.
A son, Mavryk Jacob, to Alyssa VARNEY and Matthew WRIGHT of Queensbury, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 7:28 p.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are William and Lisa Knizek of Hudson Falls, Mark Varney and JoAnna Keller of Stoney Creek, and Tammy Tracy of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Shawn and Lori Breault of Fort Edward and John and Angi Wright of Port St. John, Florida.
A son, Jax Nathaniel, to Alesha WRIGHT and Nate STROFFOLENO of Moreau, Monday, May 24, 2021, at 6:07 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Cecilia Thomas of South Glens Falls and Rich Wright of Eagle Mills. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Jackie Stroffoleno of Hoosick Falls.
A daughter, Cora Mae, to Ashley and Tyler WEATHERWAX of Gansevoort, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 1:20 p.m., 6 pounds 13.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Beth and Vaughn Catlin of West Winfield. Paternal grandparents are Kim and Bill Weatherwax of Gansevoort.
A daughter, Stevie Ryann, to Megan and Craig BUJOLD of Glens Falls, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 10:42 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 18.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kim Sabo and the later Jake Sabo Jr. of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Karen Bujold and Craig Bujold of Glens Falls.
A son, Cooper David, to Angela CHADWICK and David BOMBARD of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 8:24 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Wendy Chadwick. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Dan Bombard.
A daughter, Juliana Josephine, to Emily and Andrew WINCHELL of Fort Ann, Friday, May 21, 2021, at 7:18 a.m., 7 pounds 11.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are John and Kathleen Rapasadi of Canastota. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Barbara Winchell of Fort Ann.
A daughter, Evelyn Lane, to Laura and Bradley WESTON of Queensbury, Friday, May 21, 2021, at 12:37 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jean and Richard Hinkson of Plainview. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Raemon Weston of Moretown, Vermont.