A daughter, Lillian Elizabeth, to Christina and Christopher SHORKEY of Malta, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 7:57 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are David and Rosado and Eva Spurlock. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Claire Shorkey and Catherine Shorkey.

A daughter, Roxanne Marie, to Marissa SANTORO and Ken HEALTH III of Queensbury, Friday, May 28, 2021, at 8:12 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Michelle Hoffman and Frank Santoro of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Ken Heath Jr. and April Stewart of Granville.

A daughter, Oakley Prentice Jordan, to Ashley BOWERMASTER and Zachary JORDAN of Queensbury, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 11:40 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tina Bowermaster of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Lisa Jordan of Franklin.

A daughter, Eliana Jean, to Nicole GROVES and Isaiah WALKER of Waterford, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 9:49 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Linda and Douglas of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are James and Shirly of Brooklyn.