Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Grayson Cooper, to Daimon and Rachel McNamara of Whitehall, Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1:15 a.m., 8 pounds .8 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Material grandparents Stan LaVergne and Michelle Floyd of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents Tricia D'Agostino and Brendon McNamara of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Elena Marie, to Alison and Anthony Strouse of Queensbury, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 7:15 p.m., 8 pounds 5.9 ounces, 20 inches long.
- A son, Santiago Zamago, to Rosa Cruz and Roberto Valadez of Queensbury, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 4:18 p.m., 7 pounds 5.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rosa Zamago and Gerardo Cruz. Paternal grandparents Gabriela Guerrero and Roberto Valadez.
- A daughter, Allison JeanMarie, to Josh and Michelle Batchelder of Hudson Falls, Monday 21, 2021, at 10:46 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Peter and Diana Whorf of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Kenneth and Janette Batchelder of Hartford.
- A daughter, Catalina Zoe, to Carolyn Martin and Christopher Bracero-Mendez of Gansevoort, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 6:59 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christopher and Kathleen Martin of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents Angel Bracero and Zooleika Mendez of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Leo Everson, to Marion Millington and Damian Clark of Warrensburg, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 6:57 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents EJ and Laura Millington of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent Wendy Clark of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Lincoln Lee, to Hanna Riley and Tyler Giroux of Gansevoort, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10 p.m., 8 pounds 12.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Paternal grandparent Jodi Giroux of Gansevoort.
- A daughter, Penelope Nina, to Juliet and Scott Smith of Gansevoort, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nina and John Martino of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Irene Morris and Randy Smith.
- A son, Zion Aftab to Ayesh and Aftab of Queensbury, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 8:15 a.m., 6 pounds 7.4 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Samina and Zia Bhatti of Pakistan. Paternal grandparents Naseem and Samuel Bhatti of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Runa Fey to Hailey DelSignore and Brandon Barker of Salem, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9:58 p.m., 8 pounds 4.3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Pamela and Matthew DelSignore of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Gretchen and LLoyd Barker of Hartford.
- A son, Ronan Joseph to Jennifer Bernard and Bruce Volpe of Lake George, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 9:57 p.m., 6 pounds 15.6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary Ellen and Joseph Bernard Sr. of Glens Falls and Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Litizia Volpe and Ernie Berry of Ohio.
- A son, Brayden Richard to Jennifer and David Leskow of Hudson Falls, Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1:22 p.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Robert and Linda Lemieux of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Elaine Leskow and Richard and Nadine Jones of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Braelynn Anna to Kristin Canini and Dylan Whible of Fort Ann, Friday, June 18, 2021, at 8:02 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Lynn Canini of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Michael and Tisha Whible of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Madeleine Jade to Stephanie and Jason Checkla of Queensbury, Friday, June 18, 2021, at 2:48 p.m., 7 pounds 3.48 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cathy and Michael Hayes of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Joy and Bruce Checkla of Suffern.