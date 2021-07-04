Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Emmett Fox, to Kristi Matthews and Chris Hossain of Lake George, Monday, June 21, 2021, at 8:44 p.m., 7 pounds .3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Candy and Steve Matthews of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Cathy Fox and Shakir Hossain of Corinth.

A son, Greyson Dean, to Taylor and Jamie Flynn of Gansevoort, Monday, 21, 2021, at 5:33 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jamie Counter and Dean Foster of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents Dianne Howard and James Flynn of Queensbury.

A son, Samuel Matthew, to Jeff and Stephanie Abbatello of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 8:02 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

A daughter, Scarlett May, to Megan and Benjamin Noftle of Fort Edward, Friday, June 25, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carol and Andrew Harvey of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Linda and Stephen Noftle of Fort Edward.