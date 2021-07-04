Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Emmett Fox, to Kristi Matthews and Chris Hossain of Lake George, Monday, June 21, 2021, at 8:44 p.m., 7 pounds .3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Candy and Steve Matthews of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Cathy Fox and Shakir Hossain of Corinth.
A son, Greyson Dean, to Taylor and Jamie Flynn of Gansevoort, Monday, 21, 2021, at 5:33 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jamie Counter and Dean Foster of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents Dianne Howard and James Flynn of Queensbury.
A son, Samuel Matthew, to Jeff and Stephanie Abbatello of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 8:02 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
A daughter, Scarlett May, to Megan and Benjamin Noftle of Fort Edward, Friday, June 25, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carol and Andrew Harvey of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Linda and Stephen Noftle of Fort Edward.
A son, Tyler David, to Melanie Collins and Tyler Fanning of Queensbury, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10:40 a.m., 9 pounds 2.6 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Tammy Collins of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Thomas and Elizabeth Fanning of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Brilee Margaret-Jo, to Brian and Rachael Ellsworth of Warrensburg, Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 12:33 p.m., 6 pounds 4.1 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kevin and Christine Putney of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Donald and Darlene Ellsworth of Thurman.
A daughter, Oaklynn Irene, to Brittany and Josh Strong of Fort Ann, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 3:51 p.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie and Harley Bishop. Paternal grandparents Susan and Herb Strong.