Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Carter Michael, to Brandi BAKER and Tyler TREMAIN of Warrensburg, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 8:35 p.m., 7 pounds .3 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tim and Tammy Baker of Thurman. Paternal grandparents are Melissa Tremain of Colliersville and Chris Tremain of Otego.
- A daughter, Adalye Hope, to Dana BROWN and Brent POMYKALA of Whitehall, Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1:03 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Henry and Gail Brown.
- A daughter, Rosalina Sophia, to Heaven BERG and Joshua CAUDILL of South Glens Falls, Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:26 p.m., 9 pounds 1.2 ounces, 21 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heather Berg of Gloversville and Travis Berg of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Krista Crosbie of South Glens Falls and Brad Caudill of Rupert, West Virginia.
- Twins, to Zachary and Abigail NOVAK of South Glens Falls, Friday, July 12, 2019, Amelia Marie at 8:09 a.m., 6 pounds 10.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long, and James Michael at 8:10 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Mary Bryan of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Lori Novak of Stillwater.
- A son, Kai William, to Jack and Karlisha GIBBS of Hudson Falls, Friday, July, 12, 2019, at 12:52 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 21 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Sharileen Quinn of Portsmouth, Virginia. Paternal grandparent is William Gibbs of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Mara Jeanne, to Alyssa and Christian CALABRESE of Ballston Spa, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 12:43 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Kathy Wilson of Melbourne, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Toni Calabrese, Richard Calabrese and Liz McGregor, all of Gloversville.
- A daughter, Karma Rose, to Nicholas and Kayla SLATER of Glens Falls, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10:48 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 18.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Gayle Canton of Schenectady. Paternal grandparent is Melissa Slater of Canajoharie.
- A son, Cooper Robert, to Megan BROWNELL and Andrew BRYNES of Hartford, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 4:34 a.m., 6 pounds 9.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Donna Upton of Comstock and Raymond Wilson of Comstock. Paternal grandparents are Keith and Marlene Brynes of Hartford.
- A son, Daniel Keene, to Katrina and Jim ROBINSON of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, July 14, 2019, at 5:30 a.m., 10 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tracy Needham of Moreau and Lyle Brown III of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Sue and Bill Robinson of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Vivienne Antoinette, to Michael and Jennifer BROWN of Wilton, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 8:19 a.m., 7 pounds 5.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Nancy Trudeau of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Diane Kimmey of Queensbury and Roy and Lyn Brown of Corinth.
- A son, Lincoln Walter Joseph, to Michelle JORDON and Lincoln GUNNING of Hague, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 7:42 p.m., 6 pounds 12.5 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and William Brown of Putnam Station and Micheal Jordon of Florida. Paternal grandparents are Jennie Lou Gunning and Eric Robinson of Hague.
- A daughter, Adrienne Leia, to Robert and Jamie MASON of Queensbury, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:29 a.m., 7 pounds 9.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Margaret Nichols and Jim Esturo of Cape Coral, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Judy and Eric Goodwin of Queensbury.
- A son, Blake Lee, to Ashley FLANDERS and Kenneth COLON of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:20 a.m., 7 pounds 11.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cindy and Rod Flanders of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Dan Colon of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Ziggy Moon, to Patrick and Seneca MCKENNA of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 13:33 p.m., 9 pounds 1.8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pam Ogden and Johnny Scarincio of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Girard McKenna and Regina Newell of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Harper Grace, to Nathan and Latoya SHURTLEFF of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 4:49 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brett and Chastity MacDougall of Fulton. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Jody Shurtleff of LaFayette.
- A daughter, Charlotte Annabell, to Vanessa and Matt BANKS of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 6:30 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
- A son, Ayden Paul, to Abigail ANDERSON and Timothy WAITE II of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1:05 p.m., 7 pounds 7.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Jane Coyne of Madison, Wisconsin. Paternal grandparents are Valarie and Timothy Wait I of Tennessee.
- A son, Sawyer, to Jacob and Kelsey BALDWIN of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 8:09 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kerry Finley of Fort Ann.
- A daughter, Kylee Anne, to Nathan and Meghan MATTISON of Salem, Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 1:27 a.m., 8 pounds 9.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Jodie Kubiak of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Christine Mattison of Argyle.
- A son, Asher Augustus, to Natasha and Michael WEST of Warrensburg, Friday, July 19, 2019, at 9:07 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Judith Stafford and Steph Svrchek of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are John and Donna West of Queensbury.
