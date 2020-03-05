Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Ryder Barrett, to Colleen BARRETT and Lawrence TRAVER of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 10:19 a.m., 9 pounds 9.4 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dwight and Karen Barrett of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Lawrence and Diane Traver of Canastota and Tammy Kilmartin of Fort Edward.
A son, Landon John, to Sarah and Jared BURNS of Queensbury, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 8:01 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Grace Deasy of Latham. Paternal grandparents are Mary and Kenneth Burns of Cohoes.
A son, Elijah Samuel, to Dane and Samantha DAVIS of Glens Falls, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 10:05 p.m., 6 pounds 3.5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jon and Julie Slayback and Ronald Shook. Paternal grandparents are Trent and Debbie Davis of Antigua.
A son, Ian Edward, to Adina and Darrell BOUTIN of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 7:47 p.m., 6 pounds, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jason and Michelle Russell of Laurens, South Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Eva Boutin of Granville.
A daughter, Autumn Willow, to Nicole and Joseph MCFALL of Mineville, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 8 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sue and Tom Williams of Kingston. Paternal grandparents are Anna Maille of Mineville and Dale McFall of Jonesville.
A daughter, Mayson Lee, to Amber DAVIS and Jessey MUELLER of Chestertown, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 8:32 p.m., 7 pounds 3.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Baron and Angela Davis of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Billy and Geanette Mueller of Olmstedville.
A daughter, Ocean Marie, to Emma WOLFE and Matt MCINTOSH of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 1:08 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are George Wolfe and Ellen Sheehan of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lisa McIntosh and Ernest McIntosh of Hartford.
A son, Mason Keiley, to Jaime and Rob BLINSINGER of Gansevoort, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 6:20 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jody and Steve Geib of East Quogue. Paternal grandparents are Ellen and Bobby Blinsinger, of Hagaman.
A son, James David, to Chelsey and Casey MONROE of Athol, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at 11:32 p.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Robin and Fred Witz of Athol. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and David Monroe of Warrensburg.
A son, Gunner J. to Megan and Benjamin NOFTLE of Fort Edward, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 10:30 p.m., 9 pounds 1.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carol Harvey and Andrew Harvey of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Stephen Noftle of Fort Edward.
A son, Christian Michael, to Chelsea and Dillon BRADWAY of North Creek, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11:43 a.m., 7 pounds 13.1 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Tillie Clark of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are Verna and Erwin Bradway of Johnsburg.
A son, Caleb Matthew, to Amy and Matthew HUNTINGTON of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 10:02 a.m., 9 pounds .02 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tim and Tammy Hammond of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Eric and Jean Huntington of Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls.
A son, Owen Mitchell, to Chad and Emily SMITH of Warrensburg, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 11:19 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy Catillaz of Gansevoort and Jill Standinger of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Penny and mark Mitchell of Olmsteadville.
A son, Dawson Joseph, to Amanda and Dustin KIRK of Fort Edward, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 11:54 a.m., 7 pounds 6.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jeffrey and Sara Otruba of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Anthony and Doreen Kirk of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Mila Ayanna, to Morgan and David STANHOPE of Queensbury, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at 11:36 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pamela Casey of Queensbury and Kevin Casey of Whitesboro. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Donald Stanhope of Wakefield, Rhode Island.
A son, Dawson Bernard, to Wendy and Wesley GARNSEY of Gansevoort, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 9:36 a.m., 7 pounds 11.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Gifford and the late William Gifford of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Betsy and Kerry Garnsey of Gansevoort.
A daughter, Cecilia Rose, to Kyleen ELLIS and Brian JEFFERS III of Queensbury, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 7:03 p.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda and James Ellis of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Rose and Brian Jeffers Jr. of Albany.
A daughter, Alleria Nicole, to Ashleigh and Christopher DUFOUR of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 9:19 a.m., 7 pounds 11.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christina Perry of Argyle and Robert Rugar of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Christopher DuFour of Argyle.
A daughter, Rylee Jade, to Suzzane BUJOLD and Chris PRINGLE of Hadley, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, 7 pounds 12 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Craig Bujold of Keeseville. Paternal grandparents are Angel and Robert Pringle of Longmont, Colorado.
A daughter, Maeve Kathleen, to Patrick and Ashley BURKE of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 8:55 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Peter and Nancy Williams of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Cindy Burke of Queensbury.
A son, Sullivan James, to Annie and Brandon KINDERMAN of Gansevoort, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:25 a.m., 8 pounds 3.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Mary Metthe of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Alan and Janet Kinderman of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Rylee Jack, to Katie STEELE and Matthew HEWITT of Fort Edward, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 2:34 a.m., 8 pounds .02 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Suzan Steele and Mark Steele of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Elizabeth Hewitt and Donald Hewitt of Queensbury.
A daughter, Zoey Joyce, to Riley HUNT and Mara JARVIS of Hebron, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 7:19 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donna Mike and Harold McKittrick of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer Hunt and Darcy and Eric Peters of Cambridge.
A son, Thomas Scott, to Anthony and Karlee FLEWELLING of Fort Ann, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 11:25 p.m., 3 pounds.
Maternal grandparents are Jason Manell and Patricia Rabideau of Granville and Spring Hill, Florida. Paternal grandparents are John Flewelling and Rachael Elms of Whitehall and Fort Ann.
A son, Lincoln Russell, to Marissa and Robert McDONALD of Whitehall, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at 10:34 a.m., 9 pounds 11 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
You have free articles remaining.
Maternal grandparents are Russell and Theresa Farr of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Stanley and Geraldine McDonald of Whitehall.
A daughter, Leia Peep, to Ashley McCARTHY and Kodey RICH of Fort Edward, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 4:06 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Bonnie MacFawn of Albany. Paternal grandparent is Amy Rich of Queensbury.
A son, Tristan Joseph, to Tristina and Floyd BOMBARD of Glen Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 2:42 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tina and Todd Bapp of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Mary Jo McCartin of Lake Luzerne and Floyd Bombard of Lake George.
A daughter, Anastasia Rose, to Melissa ASHLINE and Jared BURNS of Glens Falls, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 5:20 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Caroleen Ashline of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Sue and George Burns of Averill Park.
A daughter, Skye Lynn, to Jessica PROSSER and Matthew BENWAY of Glens Falls, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 7:17 p.m., 5 pounds 14.8 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mindy Wood and Jesse Prosser of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Mike Benway and Sue Benway of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Mia Marie, to Kristie MATTISON of Granville, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 11:22 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beverly Wait and Randy Mattison of Granville.
A daughter, Kiera June, to Ashley and Justin ROEHL of Ballston Spa, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 3:13 p.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Liam and Michelle Cummings of Rochester. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Ellen Rowhl of Johnstown and Cindy and Jeff Marler of Caroga Lake.
A daughter, Hannah Willow, to Aaron GREEN and Liz PELS of Wilton, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 7:39 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Emily Pels of Willingford, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Anne and Nelson Green of Waterford and North Lawrence.
A daughter, Mia Lorraine, to Julia and Benjamin RAPPLE of Queensbury, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 9:31 a.m., 8 pounds .05 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Miho and Richard Steiber of Hampton Bays. Paternal grandparents are Mariann and Randy Rapple of Ticonderoga.
A son, Lincoln Joseph, to Tara WATSON and Joseph GRAVELLE of Granville, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 7:20 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shawn and Joseph Matteson of Granville and Michael Watson of Proctor, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Joseph Gravelle of Granville.
A son, Berness John IV, to Danielle WILKINSON and BJ BOLTON of Brant Lake, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 8:05 a.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Anthony Mazzotte and Amy Reale of Ticonderoga and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Berness Bolton Jr. and Susan Bolton of Brant Lake.
A daughter, Annabeth Brie, to Laura and Colby GENEROUS of Glens Falls, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 5:48 a.m., 6 pounds 9.7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barry and Ann Benedict of Rochester. Paternal grandparent is Anita Generous of Port Henry.
A son, Declan Jacob, to Lauren and John CASEY of Moreau, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 2:23 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Toni Stark and Laurence Piggrem of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are William and Lynn Casey of Moreau.
A son, Declyn Leonard, to Brittany CURRIER and Brandon DAIGLE of Granville, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 4:24 p.m., 9 pounds 4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Thomas Panoushek. Paternal grandparents are Sharon Lynch and Craig Daigle Sr. of North Carolina and Kentucky.
A daughter, Ensley Marie, to Kourtney MATTISON and Connor WEBB of Greenwich, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 7 a.m., 5 pounds 14 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
A daughter, Poppy Grace, to Jade and Nick DURKEE of Glens Falls, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:50 p.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tina and Terry Davis of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen and Michael Durkee of Queensbury.
A son, Lochlan Keidan, to Brianna and Daniel HALL of Fort Ann, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 1:27 p.m., 7 pounds 1.1 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Candace Combs of Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Daniel Hall and Kathy Hall of Queensbury.
A daughter, Maren Josephine, to Lance and Lauren CHAPMAN of Gansevoort, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 11:40 p.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary Beth McCullen and Scott Moreau of South Glens Falls and Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Larry Chapman and Susan Schmidt of Gansevoort and Suffolk, Virginia.
A son, Jameson Richard, to Garrick and Colleen HUMPHREY of Wilton, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 11:16 a.m., 9 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Nancy McCormack of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Lynn Marie Humphrey of Queensbury.
A daughter, Amelia Rose, to Katelyn TROCHE of Ticonderoga, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., 6 pounds 12.5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are April and Jose Troche of Ticonderoga.
A son, Aiden-Michael Leo, to Elizabeth and Michael SMITH of Queensbury, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 8:56 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Kelly Sullivan. Paternal grandparents are Anna and Emmanuel Smith.
A daughter, Maddison R., to Megan and Matthew MOREHOUSE of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 4:34 a.m., 8 pounds 10.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Tracy Glasser. Paternal grandparent is Roberta Morehouse.
A son, Preston James, to Tyler and Darlene MORSE of Queensbury, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 7:55 a.m., 9 pounds 6.6 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Marianne Smith of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Frederick and Susan Morse of North Creek.
A son, Jaxon River, to Snowe ROWELL and Randy HOLCOMB of Chestertown, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 4:29 a.m., 6 pounds 8.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Billii LaPrairie and Billy Rowell of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Georgene Carpenter and Norman Hayes of Chestertown and Randy Holcomb of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Avery Rayanne, to Tyler and Stephanie BISHOP of Glens Falls, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 2:21 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Tammie Landers of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Sandy Bishop and Laura Petty of Queensbury.
A son, Malachi Joseph, to Dwight and Nicholle GARRICKS of Saratoga, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 7:29 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Rene Teerlinck. Paternal grandparents are Gloria and Joseph Garricks of Jamaica.
A daughter, Haylee Jo, to Alicia BACKUS and Jeremy SPAULDING of Hampton, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 8:17 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Curtis “Skip” Backus and Robert and Eric Towne of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Peter Spaulding and Karen Spaulding of Hampton.