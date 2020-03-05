A son, Preston James, to Tyler and Darlene MORSE of Queensbury, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 7:55 a.m., 9 pounds 6.6 ounces, 20.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Marianne Smith of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Frederick and Susan Morse of North Creek.

A son, Jaxon River, to Snowe ROWELL and Randy HOLCOMB of Chestertown, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 4:29 a.m., 6 pounds 8.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Billii LaPrairie and Billy Rowell of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Georgene Carpenter and Norman Hayes of Chestertown and Randy Holcomb of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Avery Rayanne, to Tyler and Stephanie BISHOP of Glens Falls, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 2:21 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are James and Tammie Landers of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Sandy Bishop and Laura Petty of Queensbury.

A son, Malachi Joseph, to Dwight and Nicholle GARRICKS of Saratoga, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 7:29 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.