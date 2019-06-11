Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Jensen Maddox, to Jenna MANNEY and Joey CASTRO of Gansevoort, Saturday, March 23, 2019, 7 pounds 7.1 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ronny VanGundy of Gansevoort, Brian VanGundy of Gansevoort, David Manney and Ruth Mechanick of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Castro and Gary Palmer of Fort Edward and Jim Castro and Shannon Green of Fort Edward.
- A son, Holden Michael, to Tegan WHITING and Scott FISHER of Glens Falls, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:23 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Beverly Whiting of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Scott Patrick Fisher and Cindy Fisher of New York.
- Twins, to Corinne and Matthew ROBBINS of Gansevoort, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 5:57 a.m., Vivian Rosemarie, 5 pounds 11 ounces, 17 ½ inches long, and John Matthew, 5 pounds 12 ounces, 17 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Anita Stasko of Binghamton. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer Robbins of Warrensburg and Wayne Robbins of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
- A daughter, Berkley Ann, to Samantha and Jake FULLER of North Creek, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:56 a.m., 8 pounds 5.7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ann and Gilbert Woodard of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are David Fuller of North Creek and Julie Fuller of Watertown.
- A daughter, Alice Grace, to Elizabeth and Philip MURPHY of South Glens Falls, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 8:16 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 19.7 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bob and Barb Black of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Carol Murphy of Washingtonville.
- A son, Russell Maverick, to Cheyenne BOWMAN and Freddy MUHLBERGER of Johnstown, Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:37 p.m., 7 pounds 2.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
- A daughter, Hayden Claire, to Rachelle and Richard YOUNG of Granville, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 3:01 p.m., 5 pounds 4.5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karan and Richard Petro of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Maleah and Richard Young of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Monroe Jane, to Ashley DRAHOS and Bobby KENDALL of Lake George, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 6:51 a.m., 8 pounds 14.7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Shareefah Drahos of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Sharon Kendall of Lake George.
- A son, Reid Alonso, to Alicia and Charles FRITTS of Lake Luzerne, Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 4:26 p.m., 10 pounds 2 ounces, 22 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Hollie Maidens of New Lisbon and Brian Gregory of Hartwick. Paternal grandparents are Keith and Melody Fritts of West Laurens.
- A son, Odin Rollin, to Cortina GREENE and Brent TURNER of North Creek, Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 1:56 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Hazel Greene of North Creek and David Greene of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Pam Turner of St. Johnsville.
- A son, Jonathan Michael, to Justine and Michael BARTON of Gansevoort, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:24 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bonnie and Joe Greco of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Carol and Jeff Barton of South Glens Falls.
- A son, Dennis Michael, to Stephanie and Andrew JEWELL of Queensbury, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 6:16 a.m., 6 pounds 7.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Frank and Monica Gagne of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Dawn Jewell of Hadley.
- A son, Asher James, to Gina OLDER and Barret IAROSSI of Ballston Spa, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 7:45 p.m., 9 pounds 2.5 ounces, 22.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and William Barsalow of Lake Luzerne and Gary Older of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Nick and Dianne Iarossi of Voorheesville.
- A daughter, Danielle Ann, to Amanda and Dennis KIMBALL of South Glens Falls, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 8:04 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ann Marie and Robert Soto of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Dennis Kimball of Schenectady and Sonja Anderson of Mineral Bluff, Georgia.
- A daughter, Teagan Ann, to James BURCH and Breanna WHITING of Hudson Falls, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 12:51 a.m., 6 pounds 1.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christopher and Tammy Whiting of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are James Burch and Sharon Laflamme of Salem.
- A daughter, Harper Mila, to Kelly HARRIS and Kris NEAR of Queensbury, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 4:20 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Honey Bee and Robert Cenate of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Wendy and David Near of Middle Grove.
- A daughter, Quinn Grace, to Lindsey and Rick FREDETTE of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 2:46 a.m., 8 pounds 1.1 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jack and Beth Celeste of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Gary Wortman of Rutland, Vermont and Rick and Penny Fredette of Rutland, Vermont.
- A son, Alexander Jayden, to Amber and Matthew MOORE of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 10, 2019, at 11:59 a.m., 7 pounds 9.3 ounces, 21 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heidi Blackmer and Christopher Gullo of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Sean and Judi Moore of Chazy.
- A daughter, Adelynn Grace, to Jeremy and Brooke VANIER of Hudson Falls, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 4:43 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Esther Mallory of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Kenneth and Donna Vanier of Gansevoort.
- A son, Elliott David, to Bridget and David EVANS of Hudson Falls, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 4:15 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robin Ure of Hudson Falls and John and Gayle Fenton of New Haven, Kentucky. Paternal grandparents are Ed and Debbie Evans of Cedarcrest, Texas.
- A daughter, Harper Grace, to Alexandria and Thomas GINGRAS of Gansevoort, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 5:25 p.m., 7 pounds 1.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Alejandro and Karen Herrera of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Timothy and Rebecca Gingras of Milton, Vermont.
- A daughter, Brynlee Rose, to Moriah WOODARD of Fort Edward, Monday, May 13, 2019, at 4:42 p.m., 7 pounds 7.9 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie Rock and Mark Woodard of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Estella Rae, to Brittney ERSKIN and Kyle HAINES of Hadley, Monday, May 13, 2019, at 12:21 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary Cooper and Ken Erskin. Paternal grandparents are John and Joanne Haines of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Millie Jane, to Gabrielle WHITTY and Matt NORTON of Warrensburg, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 12:04 a.m., 9 pounds 14.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Bill Whitty of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Linda Norton of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Sylvie Louise, to Alicia DUNBAR and Chris MOUNT of Middle Granville, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 9:02 a.m., 7 pounds 2.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Milt and Patty Dunbar of Middle Granville. Paternal grandparents are David and Sylvia Mount of Hertford, North Carolina.
- A son, Matthew Daniel, to Brittany and David HELFFRICH of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 8:11 a.m., 8 pounds, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Andrew and Rhonda Garand of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Holly and Mike Sillero of Jacksonville, Florida and David and Peggy Norton of Fort Edward.
- A son, Eugene Hendriccs, to Tamara MECHANICK and Jamal BRODHEAD of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 7:17 p.m., 5 pounds 14.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Angela Mechanick and Toby Mechanick of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Eugene Brodhead and Pearl Brodhead of Kingston.
- A daughter, Madeleine Antoina, to Sara and Michael BOGARDUS of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 11:58 a.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donna and Tim Orvis of Clayton. Paternal grandparents are Susan Whitaker and Duane Bogardus of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Owen Keating, to Julie and Nicholas DOWNEY of Schuylerville, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 12:32 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Nancy Keating of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stephen and Kim Downey of Watertown.
- A daughter, Maevyn Willow, to Krystan and Travis CONKLIN of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 5:44 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Nancy Granger of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Don and Sara Conklin of Corinth and Toni and Tim Gallagher of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Brooklynn Jean, to Katelyn SMITH and Jordan MCCARTHY of Granville, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 9:30 p.m., 6 pounds 13.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Trisha Jarvis, Leland Smith, Jennifer and Scott Burnham, all of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Tammy McCarthy of Granville.
- A son, Andrew James, to Joshua and Elizabeth MCINTYRE of Queensbury, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 3:16 p.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Ellen Murphy of East Greenbush. Paternal grandparents are Bret and Toni McIntyre of West Sand Lake.
- A son, Andrew Owen, to Christy and William GARDNER of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 4:28 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Christina Bolduc of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jan and William Gardner Sr. of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Romy Willow, to Ericka and Chad ALBRECHT of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 9:27 p.m., 7 pounds 9.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn Reynolds of Kingsbury and Richard Ashe of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Mary Albrecht of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Braelynn Nova, to Ashley ROSICK and Noah COURCELLE of Fort Ann, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 6:40 p.m., 8 pounds 10.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Becky and Joe Rosick of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Randy Courcelle of Comstock and Shannon Clark of Whitehall.
- A son, Xylar Larkin, to Soleil COOK and Taylor ST. CLAIR of Whitehall, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 8:06 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brian Cook Sr. of Whitehall and Tim and Lori Cook of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Jimmer and Susan St. Clair of Whitehall and Tim and Mary Jo Smith of Whitehall.
- A daughter, Kelly Jean, to Rebecca STANLEY and Richard WELLS of Glens Falls, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 6:53 a.m., 6 pounds 14.2 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy Stanley and Joe Stanley of Plaistow, New Hampshire. Paternal grandparents are Kelly Wells and William Wells of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Alexandra Stephanie, to Rachel and Adam BURR of Cambridge, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 11:38 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Melissa Skellie of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Paula Burr of Buskirk.
- A daughter, Lisanna Jean, to Amanda and Kyle RICCI of Warrensburg, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 9:55 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and Kevin Putney of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Michael Dzieniszewski of New York State and Charles Ricci of New York State.
- A son, Lincolin, to Paul and Melanie WOODDELL of Fort Ann, Monday, May 20, 2019, at 8:06 p.m., 8 pounds 2.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Valerie and Paul Hache of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Micheal and Louise Wooddell of Fort Ann.
