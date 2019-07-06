{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls Hospital

  • A daughter, Eloise Margaret, to Matthew and Carrie

ZAPPONE

  • of Wilton, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 4:37 p.m., 5 pounds 13 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Gary and Wendy Sisti of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are James and Sheri Zappone of Queensbury.

  • A son, Irwin Warner, to Jennifer Lynn

WARNER

  • and John Edward

DALEY

  • of Glens Falls, Friday, June 7, 2019, at 1:14 p.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Lori Warner of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Elizabeth Daley of Queensbury.

  • A son, Ethan Roy, to Richard and Angela

SPACKMANN

  • of Saratoga Springs, Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10:48 a.m., 7 pounds 8.7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Roy and Barbara Steves of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparent is Deborah Spackmann of Saratoga Springs.

  • A son, Sawyer Raymond, to Samantha and Seth

DESOURDY

  • of Salem, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1:41 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Donald Beebe of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Heather Desourdy of Fort Ann.

  • A son, Elliott Caleb, to Joseph and Kristen

CHASE

  • of Fort Edward, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 8:21 a.m., 7 pounds 6.1 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Andrew and Shelley Dion of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Diane Chase of Moreau.

  • A daughter, Cameron Rose, to Fran and Brad

HARKE

  • of Argyle, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12:07 a.m., 7 pounds 1.5 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Laurie Webb of Ravena. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Paul Harke of Argyle.

