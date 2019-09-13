Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Liam Albert, to Makayla and Shaun CLARK of Athol, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 1:49 a.m., 8 pounds 6.4 ounces, 20.5 inches longs.
Maternal grandparents are Marina and Michael Baker of Athol. Paternal grandparent is John Clark of Dover Plains.
- A daughter, Myla Lee, to Leonard TENNANT and Katharine BREAULT of Glens Falls, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, 4 pounds 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are John and Mary Culver of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Avery, to Myla and Mike BURDICK of Queensbury, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 2:45 p.m., 7 pounds 10.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary Lynn Gill and Jack Gill. Paternal grandparent is Mary Burdick of Hoosick Falls.
- A daughter, Allison Jennell, to Paulisha BARTLETT and Nathaniel CARMICHAEL II of Bolton Landing, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 5:52 p.m., 5 pounds 13.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
