Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Madalynn Jane, to Kaitlin LEBARON and Kevin SAXTON II of Queensbury, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at 6:17 p.m., 7 pounds 12.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Deborah LeBaron of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Susan Saxton of Saratoga Springs.
A son, Connor Andrew, to Clarisa MATTISON of Diamond Point, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 11:50 p.m., 7 pounds 10.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beverly Waite and Randy Mattison of Hebron.
A daughter, Hailey Grace, to Michael and Katelyn HOGAN of Queensbury, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 11:59 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Tracy Edwards of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Patrick and Karen Hogan of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Harper Mae, to Jennifer and Roger SHAW of Eagle Bridge, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 11:42 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Diane Smith of Schaghticoke. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and June Shaw of Greenwich.
A son, Lincoln Atreus, to Hannah CHAPMAN of Glens Falls, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at 5:40 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
A son, Christopher Wayne, to Edwin and Josselyn BENNETT of North Creek, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at 11:58 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mindy and Steve Cook of Tiffin, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Theresa and Edwin Bennett of Indian Lake.
A son, Vincent Adam, to Vincent GARULLI and Chastity FARONE of Whitehall, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 7:54 a.m., 6 pounds 13.8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Valerie and Hector Caban of Amsterdam. Paternal grandparents are Lisa Barbato and John Garulli.
A daughter, Taylor Antonia, to Michelle DELONG and Anthony TRECENO of Queensbury, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at 9:58 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
A son, Matthew Thomas, to Emily and Joseph MACURA of Hartford, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 11:36 a.m., 9 pounds 8.4 ounces, 20 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Kevin Zeigler of Boonville. Paternal grandparents are Theresa and Joe Macura of Granville.
A daughter, Vivienne Meadow, to Nicole SCHUSTERITSCH and Robert LOWE of Fort Edward, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 6:43 p.m., 8 pounds 3.7 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Candace and Michael Schusteritsch of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Kathleen Lowe of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.
A son, Vincent Anthony, to Jeff and Kirstie BAERTSCHI of Lake George, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 11:22 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tony and Caroline DiBella of Lake George. Paternal grandparent is Norma Baertschi of Lake George.
A daughter, Jade Olivia, to Paula KASUBA and Jon WILBUR of Greenwich, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., 7 pounds 8.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathy Rawson of Wilton and Paul Kasuba of Manchester, Connecticut. Paternal grandparents are Lillian Rudinger and Steve Wilbur of Greenwich.
A son, Austin Michael, to Lena MALLORY and Austin MCCULLEN of Fort Edward, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 7:21 a.m., 7 pounds 2.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is the late Patricia Larock. Paternal grandparent are Edward McCullen of Fort Ann and Kelly Bain of Hartford.
A son, Ian Phillip, to Jordan and Matthew HOKE of Glens Falls, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 6:56 a.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Monelle Cottrell of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Rick and Lee Hoke of Rome.
