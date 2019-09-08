Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Lila Patricia, to Tanesha MCKINSTRY and Nathan WADSWORTH
- of Queensbury, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 5:38 p.m., 7 pounds 4.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debra and Delbert Ellsworth of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are John and Cathy Wadsworth of Queensbury.
A daughter, Aislinn June, to Eric SUNDERLAND and Brittany DEVINO
- of Fort Edward, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 11:27 a.m., 8 pounds 11.3 ounces, 20 1/8 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tracy Nash of Granville and Fred Devino of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Heather LaMarque of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Elliot Cassandra, to Morgan VASSAR and Kyle KOSTYK
- of Gansevoort, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 8:06 p.m., 5 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long.
- A daughter, Stella Lionni, to Hannah
COOK and Donovan SANTISTEBAN
- of Glens Falls, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 9:32 p.m., 8 pounds 1.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sally White and Earl Rounds of New York. Paternal grandparent is Maria Santisteban of New York.
A son, Theodore Richard, to Courtney and John BOYA
- of Indian Lake, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 3:38 a.m., 8 pounds 1.3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Rhonda Gereau of Minerva and the late Sandra Gereau. Paternal grandparents are Ruby and Brian Boya of Sneads Ferry, North Carolina.
A daughter, Aaliyah May, to Cassandra DUMAS
- of Queensbury, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 9:52 p.m., 6 pounds 2.7 ounces, 17.43 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Andrea and Mike Dumas of Queensbury.
A daughter, Gabriella Elexis, to Stephanie WILLIAMS
- of Granville, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 10:15 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Billie Jo Palmer and Donald Palmer of Granville.
A son, Joseph Douglas, to Courtney CHRISTMAN and Darren BAKER
- of Warrensburg, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 5:28 a.m., 6 pounds 12.8 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Berg and Carol Barcomb of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparent is the late Joseph Baker.
A son, Bentley James, to Taylor FOSTER and Jamie FLYNN
- of Gansevoort, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 9:30 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie Counter and Dean Foster of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparent is Dianne Flynn of Queensbury.
A son, Lucas Brian, to Angela MARSHALL and Brendan GROGAN
- of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 7:58 a.m., 7 pounds .07 ounces, 20 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Cassandra Marshall of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Cindy Edgerly and Richard Grogan of Queensbury.
A daughter, Madison Patricia, to Kristina and Michael MELTON
- of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 9:48 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kimberly Ferguson of Ticonderoga and David Ferguson of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Patricia and John Melton of Ticonderoga.
A son, Sora Issac, to Aurelia and Rodney HOLDEN
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., 9 pounds 3.2 ounces, 20 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Loretta Conklin of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Carol and Rod L. Holden of Lake George.
A son, Hunter Malcolm, to Marissa and Nathan MCDONALD
- of Whitehall, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 6:28 a.m., 8 pounds 4.6 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Henry and Gail Brown of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Vergil and Cathy McDonald of Whitehall.
