Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Avery Brynn, to Tyler and Meghan THOMPSON of Gansevoort, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at 5:57 p.m., 7 pounds 3.7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ralph and Norma Cipperly of Hoosick Falls. Paternal grandparents are Carol Thompson of Queensbury and the late John Thompson.
- A son, Jackson Silas, to Taylor and Andrew SAMMIS of Fair Haven, Vermont, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 4:14 a.m., 8 pounds 2.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Caroline Thompson of Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Ken Thompson of Hopewell Junction. Paternal grandparents are Angela Brown of Putnam Station and Dr. Harold K. Sammis III of Fair Haven, Vermont.
- A daughter, Dalta Rae, to Rene LOW and Timothy ETTINGER of Glens Falls, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 4:16 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Colleen Donnelly of Quincy, California. Paternal grandparent is Patricia Johnson of Glens Falls.
- A son, Desmond Roger, to Nicole and David OWEN of Pottersville, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 11:51 a.m., 5 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are H. Richard Lemelson of Pottersville and Kimberley Buchanan of Summerville, Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents are Linda and John Farrell of Dannemora.
- A daughter, Avery Marie, to Ashley HALL and Adam VOSH of Gansevoort, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 10:49 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 20 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William and Linda Selfridge of Hudson Falls and Jeffery and Toni Hall of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Lawrence and Lynda Vosh of Queensbury.
- A son, Bodhi Kaleb, to Kristina SEMON and Nicholas ISAACSON of Warrensburg, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 12:30 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark Semon and Charlene Dutcher of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Carleen Daniels of Warrensburg and Michael J. and Lee Ann Isaacson of Stockbridge, Vermont.
- A son, Waylon Jon, to Roni DINGMAN and Jon WESTERVELT of Greenfield Center, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 3 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Kristine Dingman of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Bertram J. Westervelt Jr. and Teresa O’Connell of Greenfield Center.
- A daughter, Gabriella Lynn, to Melinda GALLIPO and Genaro JIMENEZ PEREZ of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 8:02 p.m., 8 pounds 14.4 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and Milfred Belden of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Jimenez Perez of Chiapas, Mexico.
- A daughter, Emilee Grace, to William and Melissa PHILLIPS of Moreau, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 8:28 a.m., 7 pounds 6.9 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kathleen Pratt of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are William and Diann Phillips of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Scarlett Morgan, to Kimberlee TOOKER and Jon RICHARDSON of Queensbury, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 12:39 p.m., 8 pounds 7.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carol and Joseph Periard of Corinth and Ernest Bosford of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tabatha Jarvis and Frank Delsignore of Queensbury and Jayson Richardson and Jane Acuri of East Schodack.
- A daughter, Lucy Diana, to Kenneth and Alicia HOPKINS of Glens Falls, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 2:55 p.m., 7 pounds 2.1 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are the late Diana Decker and Mark and Tammy Decker of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Andrea Hopkins of Queensbury.
- A son, Jayden Angelo, to Ebony CHARLESTON and Robert SOTO of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 12:30 a.m., 8 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Ann Marie Soto and Robert Soto of Hadley.
- A son, Jones O’Keeffe, to Julie and Kevin GRASSI of Wilton, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 5:15 p.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Susan McCallion of Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Peter Grassi of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, William Eugene, to Megan Iris PIERCE of Warrensburg, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 11:11 p.m., 6 pounds 2.5 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Eugene Pierce and Blanca Iris Pierce of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Miriam Rose, to Annie and Andrew BRILL of Saratoga Springs, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 8:04 a.m., 7 pounds 1.7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pamela and Peter Barron of Highland Park, Illinois. Paternal grandparents are Amy and David Brill of Queens.
- A daughter, Kaia Mae, to Shannon DEMPSEY and Codie BROWN of Saratoga Springs, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 11:41 a.m., 9 pounds 2.6 ounces, 22 inches long.
- A son, Bodhi Jackson, to Shannon and Michael DECHICK of Queensbury, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11:40 a.m., 8 pounds 1.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wendy and Michael Harpp of Cape Coral, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Janet Dechick of Queensbury and Dan Dechick of Glens Falls.
