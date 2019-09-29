Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Kylie Anne, to Brianna DINGMON and Bryan STEELE
- of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at 4:17 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Anne and Michael Palmer of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Cameron Steele of Hudson Falls.
A son, Andre Ellias Steven, to Jaylene BROWN and Steven LAROCK
- of Glens Falls, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at 2:15 p.m., 5 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Brown and Richard O’Leary of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Robin Scicero and Bruce Cicero of Queensbury.
A daughter, Arabella Grace, to Lisa QUILL and Adam HELM
- of Glens Falls, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 11:56 a.m., 7 pounds 3.6 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William Gordon and Naomi Ball of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Loretta Helm of Glens Falls.
A son, Lucas Owen, to Katelyn WALLER and Charles MAXWELL
- of Gansevoort, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 11:29 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Shelly Ramsey of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Marlene Maxwell and Danny Maxwell of Osprey, Florida.
A son, Beau Richard, to Bryan and Jennifer CHAMPAGNE
- of Hudson Falls, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 8:31 a.m., 8 pounds 3.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cynthia and Michael Hearn of Dover Plains. Paternal grandparents are Ann and Richard Champagne of Hudson Falls.
A son, Mateo David, to Jean and Ismael GONZALEZ
- of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 10:34 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amy and David Chotkowski of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Grimilda and Ismael Gonzalez of Ballston Spa.
A daughter, Charlotte Lule, to Samantha and Brad NELSON
- of Moreau, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 11:57 a.m., 8 pounds, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Melinda Harrington of Moreau.
A son, Grayson James, to Johnathan and Brittany BAKER
- of Athol, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 8:03 a.m., 8 pounds 7.4 ounces, 21 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jon and Christene Baker of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Kelle Martin of South Glens Falls and Rupert Baker of Hudson Falls.
A son, Oliver Kenneth, to Jonathan and Amanda BRIN
- of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 9:22 a.m., 6 pounds 12.7 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Anne Brown of Fairport. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Nancy Brin of Baldwinsville.
A daughter, Isabella Debra, to Jennifer ATWELL
- of Indian Lake, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 9:15 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Debra Atwell of Indian Lake.
A daughter, Eva Louise, to Lynetta and Michael FARRELL
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 9:57 a.m., 7 pounds 3.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Frank Farleigh and Diane Farleigh of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Sharon O’Hanlon of Lake George.
A daughter, Cali Grace, to Christine and Larry PROCTOR
- of South Glens Falls, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 3:38 p.m., 6 pounds 15.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Derry and Anna Roberts of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Lorina and Ernest Cabanero.
A daughter, Lydia Pauline, to Aleesha FRIERS and Brandon FRIERS
- of Glens Falls, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., 5 pounds 8.1 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Kathryn McGrath of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Carolyn Friers of Queensbury.
A son, Brock Andrew, to Andrew and Kalynne DALEY
- of Glens Falls, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 6:57 a.m., 9 pounds, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Nanette Girard of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are John and Debra Daley of Queensbury.
A daughter, Helena Katherine, to JoAnne YELL and Steven MARTINDALE
- of Glens Falls, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at 7:50 p.m., 7 pounds 3.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Katherine Marr and Adam Yell of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Starr Granger and Steve Martindale of Glens Falls.
A son, Lenox John, to Katrin DINATALE and Sean RICHARDSON
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11:53 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Roy and Teri Maskell of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are John and Christine Richardson of Warrensburg.
A son, Garrison Thomas, to Melissa and Dylan FLOWER of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 8:12 a.m., 9 pounds 12.3 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Melanie Johnson of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Mike Flower of Fort Edward and Kathy Flower of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Natalie, to Ashley and Matthew TARELLO
- of Queensbury, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11:45 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Linda Corliss of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Ellen Tarello of Farmingdale.
A son, Dawson James, to Michelle and Jay WILSON
- of Salem, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 4:29 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephen and Caroline Sawyers of West Dover, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Jay and Laurie Wilson of Rupert, Vermont.
A son, Oliver Thomas, to Zariah MANTZ and Nicholas EMANUELE
- of Bolton Landing, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 9:24 p.m., 8 pounds 2.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Karma Mantz of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparents are Jamie and Joe Emanuele of Bolton Landing.
A son, Forest James, to Rebecca and Nathan CLARK
- of North Creek, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 3:36 p.m., 9 pounds 1.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Terri Palmer of Olmstedville. Paternal grandparent is Ernest Clark of North Creek. Paternal great-grandparents are Robert and Sharon Clark of North Creek.
