Glens Falls Hospital

  • A daughter, Sienna Bella, to Funda and Dennis DONOHUE of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 2:25 p.m., 7 pounds, 19 1/2 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Beth and Kenneth Donohue of Hudson Falls.

