Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Bree Autumn, to Jessica and Tyler SKELLIE of Jackson, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 10:33 p.m., 6 pounds 10.6 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Tammy Hunt of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly and Jay Skellie of Jackson.
A son, Kason Shane Edward, to Tanna COLE and Kyle MATTISON of Fort Ann, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 1:07 p.m., 9 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammie Dean and Brian Cole. Paternal grandparents are Tammy Wolfe and Shane Mattison.
A daughter, Cabella Mae, to Cassandra WADDELL of Saratoga Springs, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 2:57 a.m., 6 pounds 1.24 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Cheryl Lennox of Saratoga Springs.
A daughter, Ariella Isadora, to Kinsie IGLEWSKI and Aakil ANTHONY of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 1:49 p.m., 5 pounds 9.2 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William and Maureen Iglewski of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Sylvia Charles of Yonkers and Robert Anthony of Long Island.
A daughter, Amanda Ryliegh, to Paige ZAHABA and Kevin HALSE of Queensbury, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 5:09 p.m., 6 pounds 9.2 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steven and Patricia Zahaba of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Martina Halse of Fort Ann.
You have free articles remaining.
A son, Luke Edward, to Amanda and Steven HAMMOND of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 4:08 a.m., 7 pounds 14.9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Valarie Coffey of Hadley and Mark Cherny of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are the late Brion Hammond and the late Terry Durkin.
A son, Eli Jay, to Ashlie and Andrew GENOVESE of Queensbury, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 10:42 p.m., 9 pounds, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Colette Karnes and Dotty Gunsalus of Scottsdale, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are Jay and Eudice Genovese of Queensbury.
A daughter, Avery Anna, to Erin and Alan NUDI of Queensbury, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 4:18 p.m., 6 pounds 14.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Judy and Rich Landers of Niskayuna. Paternal grandparents are Cyndi Davis of Queensbury and Jerry Nudi of Saratoga Springs.
A son, Finley Robert, to Robert and Caitlyn HANABURGH of Chestertown, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 8:46 p.m., 7 pounds 7.5 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Teresa Breuer of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Theresa Hanaburgh of Brant Lake.
A son, Leo Dominick, to Shaylyn and Michael BRANCATI of Argyle, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 8:41 a.m., 7 pounds 2.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kellie and Richard Hafner of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Anne-Marie and Tony Brancati of Hudson Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.