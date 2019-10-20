{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Bree Autumn, to Jessica and Tyler SKELLIE of Jackson, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 10:33 p.m., 6 pounds 10.6 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tom and Tammy Hunt of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Kimberly and Jay Skellie of Jackson.

A son, Kason Shane Edward, to Tanna COLE and Kyle MATTISON of Fort Ann, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 1:07 p.m., 9 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tammie Dean and Brian Cole. Paternal grandparents are Tammy Wolfe and Shane Mattison.

A daughter, Cabella Mae, to Cassandra WADDELL of Saratoga Springs, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 2:57 a.m., 6 pounds 1.24 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Cheryl Lennox of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Ariella Isadora, to Kinsie IGLEWSKI and Aakil ANTHONY of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 1:49 p.m., 5 pounds 9.2 ounces, 17 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are William and Maureen Iglewski of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Sylvia Charles of Yonkers and Robert Anthony of Long Island.

A daughter, Amanda Ryliegh, to Paige ZAHABA and Kevin HALSE of Queensbury, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 5:09 p.m., 6 pounds 9.2 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Steven and Patricia Zahaba of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Martina Halse of Fort Ann.

A son, Luke Edward, to Amanda and Steven HAMMOND of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 4:08 a.m., 7 pounds 14.9 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Valarie Coffey of Hadley and Mark Cherny of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are the late Brion Hammond and the late Terry Durkin.

A son, Eli Jay, to Ashlie and Andrew GENOVESE of Queensbury, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 10:42 p.m., 9 pounds, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Colette Karnes and Dotty Gunsalus of Scottsdale, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are Jay and Eudice Genovese of Queensbury.

A daughter, Avery Anna, to Erin and Alan NUDI of Queensbury, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 4:18 p.m., 6 pounds 14.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Judy and Rich Landers of Niskayuna. Paternal grandparents are Cyndi Davis of Queensbury and Jerry Nudi of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Finley Robert, to Robert and Caitlyn HANABURGH of Chestertown, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at 8:46 p.m., 7 pounds 7.5 ounces, 21.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Paul and Teresa Breuer of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Theresa Hanaburgh of Brant Lake.

A son, Leo Dominick, to Shaylyn and Michael BRANCATI of Argyle, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 8:41 a.m., 7 pounds 2.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kellie and Richard Hafner of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Anne-Marie and Tony Brancati of Hudson Falls.

