Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Hunter Thomas, to Amanda and Matthew ZENO of Moreau, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 7:57 a.m., 6 pounds 5.9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathleen Hart of South Glens Falls and the late John T. Hart. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Butch Zeno of Gansevoort.
- A daughter, Camila Mae, to Brittany DEAN and Michael ARCHAMBAULT of Queensbury, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at 10:03 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Vicky Stevens and Donald Dean of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Audrey Hogan and Pete Hogan of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Natalie, to Ashley and Matthew TARELLO of Queensbury, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 11:45 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Corliss of Glens Falls and the late Richard Corliss. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Ellen Tarello of Farmingdale.
- A son, Dawson James, to Michelle and Jay WILSON of Salem, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at 4:29 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephen and Caroline Sawyers of West Dover, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Jay and Laurie Wilson of Rupert, Vermont.
- A son, Oliver Thomas, to Zariah MANTZ and Nicholas EMANUELE of Bolton Landing, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at 9:24 p.m., 8 pounds 2.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Karma Mantz of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparents are Jamie and Joe Emanuele of Bolton Landing.
- A son, Forest James, to Rebecca and Nathan CLARK of North Creek, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 3:36 p.m., 9 pounds 1.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Terri Palmer of Olmstedville. Paternal grandparent is Ernest Clark of North Creek. Paternal great-grandparents are Robert and Sharon Clark of North Creek.
- A daughter, Mazie Rae, to Ayla MCKEE and Ray FOOTE of Whitehall, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 2:22 p.m., 5 pounds 7.3 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brian and Ellen McKee of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Raymond and Kristine Foote of Whitehall.
- A son, Felix Alexander, to Anna and Jonathan SILBURN of Lake Luzerne, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 12:54 a.m., 9 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Linda Sehlmeyer of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Christine Silburn of Lake Luzerne.
You have free articles remaining.
- A daughter, Lilly Ann Marie, to Melissa and Mark FACTEAU of Lake Luzerne, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 5:38 p.m., 8 pounds 6.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Edward and Kristina Peregrim of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Lisa Facteau of Waterford.
- A son, Ashton Arthur, to Cindi YELL and Neil ELLIS of Hudson Falls, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 1:05 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Katherine Marr and John Yell of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Deborah and Lawrence Ellis of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Airyanna Grace, to Tiffanilynn MYER and Thomas BENNETT of Whitehall, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 9:14 a.m., 8 pounds 2.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cindy and Ron Wanamaker of Whitehall and Doug and Beth Myer of Granville. Paternal grandparents are James and Michelle LaBrake of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Brody Michael, to Chelsea STARK and Michael DESOURDY Jr. of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 3:11 a.m., 7 pounds 4.9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Deanna Stark and Paul Winchell of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Heather and Mike Desourdy of Fort Ann.
- A daughter, Sophia Nevaeh, to Megan HAYES and Jeffrey FARRINGTON of Chestertown, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 4:22 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sandy Hayes of Buffalo and Harold Hayes of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Wendy Farrington of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Aliviah Rose, to Tiffany BARTON of Queensbury, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 11:40 a.m., 8 pounds 2.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Tim Smith of Glens Falls.
- A son, Kye Edward, to Lyndsey and Corey HARKINS of Ballston Spa, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at 2:22 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Elizabeth Borawski of Glenville and Steven Lowe of Bristol, Connecticut. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and E.J. Harkins of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Louise Mavis, to Heather and Zack JANSEN of Queensbury, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 4:21 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Frank Primo of Latham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.