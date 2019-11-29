Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Rory Mahoney, to Emily and Brendan McCARTHY
- of Glens Falls, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 10:01 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kate and Chris Fowler of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Tamara and Mike McCarthy of Glens Falls.
A son, Scott Thomas, to Jeremy VanSALISBURY and Amanda BOES
- of Queensbury, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 8:04 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is the late Scott Boes. Paternal grandparent is Kathy Narzynski of Glens Falls.
A son, Myles Johson Sumner, to Cassandra RAIMO and Christopher SUMNER
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 8:54 a.m., 8 pounds 1.7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kimberly Cooper-Raimo and Eugene Joseph Raimo Jr. of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dawn and Randy Sumner of Glens Falls.
A son, Rayden Michael, to Jairus and Deidre KIRKPATRICK
- of Lake George, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 5:25 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jo Marie and the late Michael Johnson of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Bradley and Ann Kirkpatrick of Grant, Nebraska.
A son, Dalton Allen, to Cheyanne RUSSELL and Johnathan ASHE
- of Putnam Station, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 6:49 a.m., 9 pounds 13.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sandra and Douglas Russell Sr. of Putnam Station. Paternal grandparents are Cathy and Joseph Ashe of Ticonderoga.
A son, Teodor Mihai, to Ana RUSU and Mihail PLOTNIC
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 12:08 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.
- A daughter, Lila Stevie, to Hannah and Lucas
GUIMOND
- of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 10:13 p.m., 7 pounds 15.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Tim Baker of Thurman. Paternal grandparents are the late John Guimond and Stephanie St. Clair of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Callie Lynne, to Courtney FLEMING and Christopher DERUSHA
- Jr. of Queensbury, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 9:27 a.m., 5 pounds 14 ounces, 18.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Leslie and Walter Fleming of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Heather and Eddie Sherwood of Glens Falls.
A son, Ayden Matthew, to Demy JEPSON and Matthew BREWSTER
- of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 8 a.m., 7 pounds 8.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donald and Leitha Jepson of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Doreen Brewster of Ballston Spa.
A daughter, Mallory Ann, to Brian O’HAGAN and Sally EICHLER
- of Warrensburg, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 4:59 p.m., 8 pounds 5.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Theodore and Patricia Eichler of Indian lake. Paternal grandparents are the late Charles and Margaret O’Hagan.
A daughter, McKinley Rae, to Samantha MANLEY and Brandon JACKSON
- of Fort Ann, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at 12:04 a.m., 7 pound 0.58 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathy Manley and Michael Beveridge of New York. Paternal grandparents are Anna Jackson and Bryan Jackson Sr. of Glens Falls.
A daughter Elliana Elise, to Ashley and Bryan HARRIS
- of North River, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 5:52 a.m., 7 pounds 2.2 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert Lavergne Jr. and Nancy Lavergne of Indian Lake and North River. Paternal grandparent is Patricia Harris of Schroon Lake.
A son, Kayden Scott, to Kaitlyn and Connor MALONEY
- of Salem, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 2:09 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shelly and Lawrence Curtis of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Tracie and William Maloney of Troy.
A daughter, Emery Reign, to Alyssa and Marcus HUNT
- of Hudson falls, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 9:24 a.m., 7 pounds 1.6 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Scott Boerem and Julie Williams of Glens Falls, and the late Traci Zito of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Donald Hunt of Hudson Falls and Deborah Burnham of Corinth.
A daughter, Ella Anne, to Ronald and Christina MYERS
- of Hadley, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 8:09 a.m., 6 pounds 7.3 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Philomena and Skip Shattuck of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Deborah Kirkpatrick of Stony Creek, Paul Kirkpatrick of Lake Luzerne and Ronald Myers of Schenectady.
