A daughter, Brayton Elizabeth, to Greg FRANCE and Jennifer BAERTSCHI-FRANCE
- of Queensbury, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 1:57 a.m., 7 pounds 6.9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Douglas and Marie Baertschi of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Susan France of Hudson Falls.
A son, Nicholas Ryan, to Melissa and Jonathan MOREHOUSE
- of Lake Luzerne, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 9:47 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are George and Joanne Fluri of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Gerald and Patricia Morehouse of Lake Luzerne.
A daughter, Fiona Cecile, to Samantha and Casey LUCCA
- of Saratoga Springs, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 1:30 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 ¾ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Alan Neufeld of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparent is Linda Lucca of Niskayuna.
A son, Milo Lincoln, to Chris and Erica MARION
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 2:53 a.m., 6 pounds 3.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Jeanne Golden of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Rita Marion of Lithia, Florida.
A son, Nolan Robert, to Kelsey and Ryan BATTEASE
- of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 11:44 p.m., 9 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joanne and Scott Farley of Clemons. Paternal grandparents are Marcy Deyo of Whitehall and the late Robert Battease.
A daughter, Maeve Elise, to Kailley and Frederick MARILLO
- of Glens Falls, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 4:16 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Tamara Wragg of Coventry, Rhode Island. Paternal grandparent is Diane Solak of North Tonawanda.
A daughter, Charlotte Ann, to Joseph and Tiffany SENEY
- of Schuylerville, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 8:14 a.m., 5 pounds 10.7 ounces, 19 ¾ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and Michael Kirk of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Wendy Seney of Schuylerville.
A daughter, Brooke Olivia, to Valerie and Michael TOCCI
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 9:45 p.m., 5 pounds 14.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Gayle Rohrman of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Michael Tocci Sr. of Glens Falls and Yvette Vieira of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Raven Zaraalex, to Amanda and Johnathon NEWTON
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 2:22 a.m., 7 pounds 6.4 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donald W. Small of Glens Falls and Karen L. Sellingham of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Wendy L. Waite of Glens Falls and Steven Newton of South Glens Falls.
A son, Marcus William, to Lisa and Jeremy GRABBE
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 9:08 a.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Patricia Baizel of Willoughby, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are William and Barbara Grabbe of Wooster, Ohio.
A son, Dominic Francis, to Felicia and Ethan DOAK
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at 1:19 a.m., 7 pounds 6.9 ounces, 18 ¾ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie Girard Battiste of Hudson Falls and the late Frank Battiste. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Gina Doak of Guilderland.
A daughter, Aailyah Natalie, to Kassandra ROSICK and Tahiem CARR
- of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 2:09 p.m., 6 pounds 15.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Becky and Joe Rosick of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Sheila Mingo of Tampa Bay, Florida.
A daughter, Emma Grace, to Stephanie and Matt HOWARD
- of Queensbury, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 8:14 a.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Anthony and Donna Ottino of Maywood, New Jersey. Paternal grandparents are Russ and Judy Howard of Queensbury.
A son, Brantley, to Sarah and Charles BARNES
- of Fort Edward, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 2:08 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Geneva and Clark Diffee of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Kim and Joe Wait of Schuylerville.
A daughter, Harper Grace, to Paige and Tyler MONTHONY
- of Indian Lake, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 7:57 a.m., 6 pounds 6.2 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tamara Benton of Indian Lake and the late James Roblee. Paternal grandparents are Judy Monthony of Indian Lake and Scott Monthony of North Creek.
A daughter, Alice Mae, to Carrie and Will MINNER
- of Greenfield Center, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 11:58 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Louisa Barss of Porter Corners. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Maureen Minner of Amherst, New Hampshire.
A son, Adonis Kai, to Alisha SANCHEZ and Andrew FERNANDEZ
- of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 3:52 a.m., 7 pounds 6.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tiffany Bunzey of Corinth and Raymond Sanchez Jr. of Kemp, Texas. Paternal grandparents are David and Kristine Fernandez of Hudson Falls.
A son, Kyrie James, to Brittany and MiKayla DECRESCENTE
- of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., 5 pounds 4.7 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mike Dumas and Andrea Dumas of Queensbury and Jennifer Irwin and Shane Irwin of Queensbury.
