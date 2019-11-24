Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Lyla Lorraine, to Jessica FLEEMAN of Hudson Falls, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 7:54 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Penny Fleeman of Hartford. Paternal grandparent is Lisa Forbes of East Greenbush.
- A son, Romello Anthony, to Crystal BILLS and Raymond FERNANDEZ Jr. of Hudson Falls, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 6:33 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Stacy Mondesir of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Anthony and Daisy Trentecoste of Stony Creek.
- A son, Anthony Joseph, to Stacey and Samuel TAGLIENTO of Middle Granville, Saturday, Nov.2, 2019, at 12:39 p.m., 5 pounds 15.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Eric and Malynlee Gardiner of Granville. Paternal grandparents are James and Debbie Tagliento of Albany.
You have free articles remaining.
- A son, Hunter John, to Hannah GREEN and Sean HOLCOMB of South Glens Falls, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 12:21 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn Vice and David Green of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Richard Holcomb of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Emery Lynn, to Peter and Kristen FITZGERALD of Queensbury, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 10:46 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ellen Adams and Glenn Adams of Middletown. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Thomas and Laurie Longe of Queensbury.
- A son, Henry Otis, to Meaghan and Samuel CREYDT of Saratoga Springs, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 6:34 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Judy and Kevin Dooley of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Lydia and Terry Creydt of Saratoga Springs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.