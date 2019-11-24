{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls Hospital

  • A daughter, Lyla Lorraine, to Jessica FLEEMAN of Hudson Falls, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 7:54 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are John and Penny Fleeman of Hartford. Paternal grandparent is Lisa Forbes of East Greenbush.

  • A son, Romello Anthony, to Crystal BILLS and Raymond FERNANDEZ Jr. of Hudson Falls, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 6:33 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Stacy Mondesir of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Anthony and Daisy Trentecoste of Stony Creek.

  • A son, Anthony Joseph, to Stacey and Samuel TAGLIENTO of Middle Granville, Saturday, Nov.2, 2019, at 12:39 p.m., 5 pounds 15.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Eric and Malynlee Gardiner of Granville. Paternal grandparents are James and Debbie Tagliento of Albany.

  • A son, Hunter John, to Hannah GREEN and Sean HOLCOMB of South Glens Falls, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 12:21 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dawn Vice and David Green of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Richard Holcomb of South Glens Falls.

  • A daughter, Emery Lynn, to Peter and Kristen FITZGERALD of Queensbury, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 10:46 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Ellen Adams and Glenn Adams of Middletown. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Thomas and Laurie Longe of Queensbury.

  • A son, Henry Otis, to Meaghan and Samuel CREYDT of Saratoga Springs, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 6:34 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Judy and Kevin Dooley of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Lydia and Terry Creydt of Saratoga Springs.

