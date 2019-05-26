Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Riley Owen, to Jenna MEISSNER and Brenden DOSTER of Glens Falls, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 3:56 p.m., 7 pounds .04 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Timmy Meissner and Kirstin Shoemaker of Averill Park. Paternal grandparents are Sean Doster and Cindy Doster of Queensbury.
A son, Tanner John, to Erin DIXON and Kevin MITCHELL of South Glens Falls, Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 4:29 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 20 ¼ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Stacy Dudley and Kevin Robinson of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Shawn Warren and Tony Mitchell of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Natalie Ann, to Emily BAUMGARTNER and Devin ROO of Ballston Spa, Sunday, April 21, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen and Kerry Baumgartner. Paternal grandparents are Lydia Roo and Scott Condon of Grants Pass, Oregon.
A daughter, Riley Paige, to Lindsey and Jared AMADON of Moreau, Monday, April 22, 2019, at 2 a.m., 4 pounds 6 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents are David and Mary Farr of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Becky Amadon of Gansevoort.
A son, Hunter Douglas, to Cady-Lin BLAKE of Ballston Spa, Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:16 p.m., 7 pounds 7.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Shannon Goolic of Ballston Spa and Terry Blake of Schuylerville.
A daughter, Allison Patricia, to Tiffany FISHER and Nicholas TALMAGE of Fort Edward, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1:09 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sue Flores and Todd Mills of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Stacy Berry and Dave Berry of Queensbury and Wah and Amy Talmage of Fort Edward.
A son, Tony Michael, to Chrishenda BOSE of South Glens Falls and Aaron KNOTT of Saratoga, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 8:03 p.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Christina Brewer of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Diana and Tony Knott of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Lilyanah Rose, to Miranda MCCOTTER and Cody DANFORTH of Schuylerville, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 4:05 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Heather and James Storms of Schuylerville and David McCotter of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Malissa Kelly and Bob Beck of Argyle.
A son, Otto Dean, to Caroline and Jonathan SPAULDING of Crown Point, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 5:03 a.m., 8 pounds 6.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Luciana Bernardo and Jose Bernardo of Curitiba, Brazil. Paternal grandparents are Caleb and Tara Spaulding of Crown Point.
A son, Asher William, to Ryan and Sarah FRISK of Addison, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 4:31 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 18.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mary and Isaac Hertzler of Addison. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Colleen Frisk of Beaver Dams.
A daughter, Elizabeth Femina, to Jaime and Haley GRACE of Warrensburg, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:28 p.m., 8 pounds 5.4 ounces, 20 ½ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lawrence T. and Nancy Goodrow of Holland, Michigan. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Amber Grace of Warrensburg.
A son, Rodney Augustus, to Emily LIEBENOW and Rodney BURNETTE of Ballston Spa, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 9:36 p.m., 5 pounds 8.6 ounces, 18 ¼ inches long.
A daughter, Charlotte Noreen, to Alejandro and Elizabeth STOWHAS of Fort Ann, Friday, April 26, 2019, at 12:03 a.m., 8 pounds 5.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Albert and Noreen Lehoisky of Comstock. Paternal grandparents are James and Elizabeth Stowhas of Gansevoort.
A son, Conor Cullinan, to Thomas LAFOUNTAIN and Julia CAPUTO of South Glens Falls, Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 7:49 a.m., 9 pounds 2.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Judy Caputo of Sun City, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Cindy LaFountain of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Gemma Caroleen, to Brian and Nicole WARREN of Lake George, Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 12:42 p.m., 9 pounds 1.2 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are John and Sue Huestis of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Marc Warren of Ticonderoga and the late Kathleen Sweeney.
A son, Jeremiah Lawrence, to Bobbilee WEBSTER and Jeremy INGRAHAM of Warrensburg, Monday, April 29, 2019, at 5:35 a.m., 7 pounds 7.6 ounces, 19 ½ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sylvia Perna and Richard Webster of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Darcy Ingraham and Lawrence Ingraham of Warrensburg.
A daughter, Adeline Elise, to Jasmine and David GAGE of Porter Corners, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 1:22 a.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Randall and Michelie Mauger of Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparents are Carl and Marianne Gage of Porter Corners.
