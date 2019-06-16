Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Jensen Maddox, to Jenna MANNEY and Joey CASTRO of Gansevoort, Saturday, March 23, 2019, 7 pounds 7.1 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ronny VanGundy of Gansevoort, Brian VanGundy of Gansevoort, David Manney and Ruth Mechanick of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Castro and Gary Palmer of Fort Edward and Jim Castro and Shannon Green of Fort Edward.
A son, Holden Michael, to Tegan WHITING and Scott FISHER of Glens Falls, Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 11:23 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Beverly Whiting of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Scott Patrick Fisher and Cindy Fisher of New York.
Twins, to Corinne and Matthew ROBBINS of Gansevoort, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 5:57 a.m., Vivian Rosemarie, 5 pounds 11 ounces, 17 ½ inches long, and John Matthew, 5 pounds 12 ounces, 17 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Anita Stasko of Binghamton. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer Robbins of Warrensburg and Wayne Robbins of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
A daughter, Evelyn Skyler, to Bryant and Courtney DUCKETT of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 6:47 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dan and Connie Crandall of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Forest and Nancy Duckett of Gansevoort.
A son, Ryder Davis, to McKenzie CASEY and Dakota THOMPSON of Fort Ann, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at 7:12 p.m., 9 pounds 5.1 ounces, 23 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patti Jenkins and Sean Casey of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Sherri Thompson of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Berkley Ann, to Samantha and Jake FULLER of North Creek, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:56 a.m., 8 pounds 5.7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ann and Gilbert Woodard of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are David Fuller of North Creek and Julie Fuller of Watertown.
A son, Logan David, to Nicole and Joseph MARR of Fort Edward, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 3:52 a.m., 5 pounds 14.7 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sabrina Rivers and Michael Haley of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Cynthia Colvin of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Gracen Alyssa, to Krystal and Charles VARNEY of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 8:03 a.m., 7 pounds 3.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Patricia Bigelow of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Alice Grace, to Elizabeth and Philip MURPHY of South Glens Falls, Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 8:16 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 19.7 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bob and Barb Black of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Carol Murphy of Washingtonville.
A son, Russell Maverick, to Cheyenne BOWMAN and Freddy MUHLBERGER of Johnstown, Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11:37 p.m., 7 pounds 2.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
A daughter, Hayden Claire, to Rachelle and Richard YOUNG of Granville, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 3:01 p.m., 5 pounds 4.5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karan and Richard Petro of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Maleah and Richard Young of Queensbury.
A daughter, Monroe Jane, to Ashley DRAHOS and Bobby KENDALL of Lake George, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 6:51 a.m., 8 pounds 14.7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Shareefah Drahos of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Sharon Kendall of Lake George.
A son, Reid Alonso, to Alicia and Charles FRITTS of Lake Luzerne, Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 4:26 p.m., 10 pounds 2 ounces, 22 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Hollie Maidens of New Lisbon and Brian Gregory of Hartwick. Paternal grandparents are Keith and Melody Fritts of West Laurens.
A son, Odin Rollin, to Cortina GREENE and Brent TURNER of North Creek, Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 1:56 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Hazel Greene of North Creek and David Greene of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Pam Turner of St. Johnsville.
A son, Jonathan Michael, to Justine and Michael BARTON of Gansevoort, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:24 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bonnie and Joe Greco of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Carol and Jeff Barton of South Glens Falls.
A son, Dennis Michael, to Stephanie and Andrew JEWELL of Queensbury, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 6:16 a.m., 6 pounds 7.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Frank and Monica Gagne of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Dawn Jewell of Hadley.
A son, Asher James, to Gina OLDER and Barret IAROSSI of Ballston Spa, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 7:45 p.m., 9 pounds 2.5 ounces, 22.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and William Barsalow of Lake Luzerne and Gary Older of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Nick and Dianne Iarossi of Voorheesville.
A daughter, Danielle Ann, to Amanda and Dennis KIMBALL of South Glens Falls, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 8:04 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ann Marie and Robert Soto of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Dennis Kimball of Schenectady and Sonja Anderson of Mineral Bluff, Georgia.
A daughter, Teagan Ann, to James BURCH and Breanna WHITING of Hudson Falls, Monday, May 6, 2019, at 12:51 a.m., 6 pounds 1.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christopher and Tammy Whiting of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are James Burch and Sharon Laflamme of Salem.
Out of Area
A son, Kyle Kane, to Jennifer and John BARBIERI of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 11:17 a.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 18.75 inches long, at Albany Medical Center.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Elaine Kane of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Debbie Battiste of Hudson Falls and the late Frank Battiste and John and Debbie Barbieri of Saratoga.
A daughter, Mylee Madyson, to Jason and Madeline MCCORMACK of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 5:59 p.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long, at Burdett Birth Center, Troy.
Maternal grandparents are Christine LaForte of Martinez, California and Scott Stewart of Martinez, California. Paternal grandparents are John and Marcia McCormack of Lake George and Linda Bowley-Alund of Lake George.
