{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls Hospital

  • A son, Andrew James, to Joshua and Elizabeth

MCINTYRE

  • of Queensbury, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 3:16 p.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are James and Ellen Murphy of East Greenbush. Paternal grandparents are Bret and Toni McIntyre of West Sand Lake.

  • A son, Andrew Owen, to Christy and William

GARDNER

  • of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 4:28 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Christina Bolduc of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jan and William Gardner Sr. of Queensbury.

  • A daughter, Romy Willow, to Ericka and Chad

ALBRECHT

  • of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 9:27 p.m., 7 pounds 9.3 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dawn Reynolds of Kingsbury and Richard Ashe of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Mary Albrecht of Hudson Falls.

  • A daughter, Braelynn Nova, to Ashley

ROSICK

  • and Noah

COURCELLE

  • of Fort Ann, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 6:40 p.m., 8 pounds 10.7 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Becky and Joe Rosick of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Randy Courcelle of Comstock and Shannon Clark of Whitehall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments