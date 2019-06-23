Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Andrew James, to Joshua and Elizabeth
MCINTYRE
- of Queensbury, Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 3:16 p.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Ellen Murphy of East Greenbush. Paternal grandparents are Bret and Toni McIntyre of West Sand Lake.
- A son, Andrew Owen, to Christy and William
GARDNER
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 4:28 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Christina Bolduc of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jan and William Gardner Sr. of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Romy Willow, to Ericka and Chad
ALBRECHT
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 9:27 p.m., 7 pounds 9.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn Reynolds of Kingsbury and Richard Ashe of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Mary Albrecht of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Braelynn Nova, to Ashley
ROSICK
- and Noah
COURCELLE
- of Fort Ann, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 6:40 p.m., 8 pounds 10.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Becky and Joe Rosick of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Randy Courcelle of Comstock and Shannon Clark of Whitehall.
