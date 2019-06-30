{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls Hospital

  • A son, Xylar Larkin, to Soleil

COOK

  • and Taylor

ST.CLAIR

  • of Whitehall, Friday, May 17, 2019, at 8:06 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Brian Cook Sr. of Whitehall and Tim and Lori Cook of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Jimmer and Susan St. Clair of Whitehall and Tim and Mary Jo Smith of Whitehall.

  • A daughter, Kelly Jean, to Rebecca

STANLEY

  • and Richard

WELLS

  • of Glens Falls, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 6:53 a.m., 6 pounds 14.2 ounces, 19 1/4 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tammy Stanley and Joe Stanley of Plaistow, New Hampshire. Paternal grandparents are Kelly Wells and William Wells of Queensbury.

  • A daughter, Alexandra Stephanie, to Rachel and Adam

BURR

  • of Cambridge, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 11:38 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 ¼ inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Steve and Melissa Skellie of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Paula Burr of Buskirk.

  • A daughter, Lisanna Jean, to Amanda and Kyle

RICCI

  • of Warrensburg, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 9:55 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Christine and Kevin Putney of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Michael Dzieniszewski of New York State and Charles Ricci of New York State.

  • A son, Lincolin, to Paul and Melanie

WOODDELL

  • of Fort Ann, Monday, May 20, 2019, at 8:06 p.m., 8 pounds 2.2 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Valerie and Paul Hache of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Micheal and Louise Wooddell of Fort Ann.

  • A daughter, Brooklyn Avery, to Kaitlin and Zachary

LONG

  • of Chestertown, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 6:33 p.m., 6 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jim Meck of Tacoma, Washington and Jennifer Meck of Blandon, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Karen Long of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania.

  • A son, Ryland Jacob, to Cheyenne

GEBO

  • and Jacob

BLAKE

  • of Lake Luzerne, Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 8:23 a.m., 7 pounds 13.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Alissa Reynolds of Corinth and William Gebo Jr. of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Amie Darrah of Lake Luzerne and the late Ray Blake.

  • A son, Colton Green, to Krystal

HOTCHKISS

  • and Matthew

AYSCUE

  • of Saratoga Springs, Friday, May 31, 2019, at 12 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lisa and David Hotchkiss of Hyde Park. Paternal grandparents are Linda Drobnicki of Charlton and Richard Green of Saratoga Springs.

  • A son, Harvey Joseph, to Kathryne and Andrew

SNIDE

  • of Queensbury, Friday, May 31, 2019, at 9:17 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Charles and Susan Kitchen of Croton. Paternal grandparents are David and Victoria Snide of Long Lake.

  • A son, Atlas James, to Katy and Taylor

JURNAK

  • of Hudson Falls, Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 12:37 p.m., 6 pounds 0.7 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Walter and Kristina Foster of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Martha and Gary Jurnak of Granville.

  • A son, Emmanuel John, to Alisha

DURKEE

  • and Ray

WINCHELL

  • of Hudson Falls, Monday, June 3, 2019, at 8 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 ½ inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Hicks and Kevin Durkee of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Nancy Winchell and Raymond Winchell of Hampton.

