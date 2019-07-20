Out of Area
A daughter, Evelyn Lee, to Larissa and Jesse HOGUE of Moreau, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 6:40 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long, at Albany Medical Center.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Kathleen Randall of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Ronald Hogue of Watertown and Sheri Doroha of Dexter.
Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Alexander Marvin, to Paulina GRINNELL and Rolland HOAG of Wilton, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 2:27 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Krystyna and Janusz Michalscy of Poland. Paternal grandparents are Vivian Hoag Norton and Fred Norton of Hartford.
A son, James Ryan, to Rayna and Joshua MUMBLO of Glens Falls, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 1:55 p.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Denise Smith and Raymond Randle of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jeff Mumblo and Marybeth Mumblo of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Ava Rae, to Alicia and George MCLACHLAN of Gansevoort, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9:33 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
A son, Keith Merrill, to Lee and Amanda THOMAS of Hadley, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1:50 p.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steven and Kim Harrop of Norton, Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents are Howard and Pamela Thomas of Corinth.
A son, Cole Henry, to Emily and Joshua WELCH of Salem, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1:07 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rodney and Sheri Hughes of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Harry and Susan DeJong of Fort Edward.
A son, Sullivan Francis, to Jennifer and Kevin O’LEARY of Queensbury, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 1:43 p.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Fran and Ellen Cabana of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Pam O’Leary of Queensbury.
A daughter, Anna Grace, to Ashley and Tyler RULE of South Glens Falls, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 3:42 p.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Todd and Charlene Claremont of Gabriels. Paternal grandparents are Douglas and Laurie Rule of Crittenden, Kentucky.
A daughter, Kinsley Nicole, to Erica BRAUSER and Michael VERLINGER of Bolton Landing, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 10:52 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen Brauser of Warrensburg and Bill Brauser of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparents are Linda O’Brien and Jerry Verlinger Sr. of Newburgh.
A son, Dante Michael, to Michael and Kayla ALI of Hudson Falls, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 2:32 p.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Steve Bishop of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Munaf and Darlene Ali of Palm Bay, Florida.
A son, Jasper Robert, to Joan and Blair HOLDEN of Comstock, Monday, June 24, 2019, at 7:58 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and Michael Wells of Comstock. Paternal grandparents are Bonnie and Dan Labshere of Hudson Falls.
A son, Xander Kane, to Harley DUNN and Ridge THOMAS of Granville, Monday, June 24, 2019, at 2:09 a.m., 7 pounds 8.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tami and Russell Dunn Jr. of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Pam and Ken Thomas of Granville.
A daughter, Kelsea Amanda, to Samantha and Frank ECKARD III of Lake Luzerne, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 5:23 p.m., 7 pounds 10.6 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Greg Novotarski of Lake Luzerne and Heather Frechette of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Frank Eckard Jr. of Lake Luzerne.
A daughter, Liliana Marie, to Alyssa FIFIELD and Clark DIFFEE III of Granville, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 9:20 a.m., 6 pounds 11.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Alina Jones and Jeff Fifield of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Geneva Diffee and Clark Diffee II of Granville.
A son, Owen James, to Kelli and Ian GERMAIN of Burnt Hills, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 10:55 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
A son, Lawrence Gordon, to Lisa GORDON and Jonathon BENTON of Wilton, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 5:32 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lawrence Gordon and Patricia Watkins of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Joseph Benton and Judy Arsenault of Indian Lake.
A son, Michael Magnus, to Lindsey LIEBIG and James COVINO of Granville, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 5:02 a.m., 9 pounds 0.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Connie Liebig of Granville.
A son, Mason Alexander, to Toni NAYLOR of Glens Falls and Andrew LABARGE of Lake Luzerne, Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1:11 p.m., 9 pounds 10.3 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy Greene, Samuel Greene and Charles Naylor, all of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Keith LaBarge of Glens Falls and Evelyn LaBarge of Lake Luzerne.
A son, Myles Shawn, to Ryan and Angelica JAMES of Glens Falls, Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11:43 a.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lorraine Bruce of Queensbury and Ronald Young of Las Vegas, Nevada. Paternal grandparents are Rolly and Euline James.
A daughter, Anna Rose, to Sara BAKER and Chad LAFOUNTAIN of Saratoga Springs, Friday, June 28, 2019, at 4:52 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ron and Arlene Baker of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is James LaFountain of Gansevoort.
A son, Fredrick Timothy, to Steven and Jennifer BROOKS of Schuylerville, Friday, June 28, 2019, at 2:10 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Edward Fish of Fort Miller and Laura Andrews of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Peggy Brooks of Schuylerville.
A daughter, Althea Ann, to Lori and Jeff NADEAU of Hudson Falls, Friday, June 28, 2019, at 12:29 p.m., 7 pounds 5.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Marsha Gettig of Saratoga Springs and Peter Swantko of Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparents are Diane Nadeau of Lewiston, Maine and Reggie and Barbara Nadeau of Leesburg, Florida.
A son, Jack Charles, to John and Kelly DEROSIA of South Glens Falls, Friday, June 28, 2019, at 8:04 a.m., 7 pounds 13.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Nancy Purcell of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bruce and Audrey DeRosia of South Glens Falls.
A son, Carter Mirel, to Kaitlin and Andre DEMARY of Greenwich, Friday, June 28, 2019, at 9:37 a.m., 10 pounds 6 ounces, 22.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kristi and David Longino of Clifton Park.
A daughter, Vivianna Shawn, to Shaniah SANDERS and Lucas WARNECKE of Queensbury, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 7:16 p.m., 5 pounds 0.9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heather and Jerry Sanders of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Kim and Steven Mintzer of Saratoga Springs.
A son, Gannon John, to Andrea and John JONES of Rock City Falls, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 8:36 a.m., 8 pounds 14.5 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Keith Mattison of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Frank Jones of Greenwich and Joyce Jones of Galway.
A son, Finnlee Isaac, to Amanda and Jacob BLAISE of Granville, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 3:33 p.m., 8 pounds 10.6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lloyd and Kim Jones of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Laurie Blaise of Lake George.
A daughter, Layla Elizabeth, to Elena LINKOVA and Vincent CROWLEY of Bolton Landing, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:14 a.m., 4 pounds 12.9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniela and Sabi Monevi of Stara Zagora, Bulgaria. Paternal grandparents are Jan and Paul Zaffo.
A son, Sawyer Bowen, to Jessica and Tyler SCHENKE of Schroon Lake, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 5:50 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Deanne Bowen of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Connie Schenke of Schroon Lake.
A daughter, Phoebe Margaret, to Katie and Will FOWLER of Glens Falls, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 1:56 a.m., 8 pounds 8.9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dorie and Joe Stevenson of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Kate and Chris Fowler of Queensbury.
A daughter, Theadora Kate, to Charissa CRONK and Lance BAKER of Granville, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3:51 p.m., 8 pounds 4.3 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joseph Cronk of Georgia and Kristina Lewis of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jody Baker of Tennessee and Jennifer Raymond of North Creek.
A son, Blake Joseph, to Angela SLIVA and Alexei RAMEY of Glens Falls, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 9:14 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and John Sliva of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Robert Ramey and Elizabeth Santore of Duanesburg.
A son, Thomas James, to Jeff and Rebecca HUTCHISON of Queensbury, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 12:52 a.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and Evan Lessick of Northville. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Cheryl Hutchison of Argyle.
A daughter, Norah, to Brian and Moriah MATHIS of Argyle, Monday, July 1, 2019, at 5:19 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lorraine O’Keefe and Raymond Jameson. Paternal grandparents are Frank and Janice Brown.
A son, Stefan Louis, to Brittany WOOD and Thorntan BILLS of Corinth, Monday, July 1, 2019, at 7:10 p.m., 8 pounds 6.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susie and Brian Wood of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Bonnie and James Bills of Hadley Luzerne.
A son, Griffin Joseph, to Colby and Lucy CLUTE of Greenfield, Monday, July 1, 2019, at 9:01 a.m., 7 pounds 13.4 ounces, 19 ¼ inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Michele Georgi of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Joseph Clute of Queensbury and Holly Perue of Fort Edward.
