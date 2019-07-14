Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Anastasia Noelle, to Kevin and Janie
RAFFERTY
- of Glens Falls, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 12:57 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19 ½ inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nick and Marie Lytle of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Cheryl Rafferty of Diamond Point.
- A son, Henry Joseph, to Tiffany and Bryan
ZWIJACZ
- of Porter Corners, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2:12 p.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn and Kevin Huehn of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents are Virginia and Joseph Zwijacz of Wilton.
- A son, Maddox Ryker, to Sarah and Ken
WINSLOW
- of Corinth, Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 12:54 p.m., 9 pounds 0.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ron and Diana Lescault of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Penny Winslow of Corinth.
Out of Area
- A daughter, Mylee Madyson, to Jason and Madeline
MCCORMACK
- of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 5:59 p.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long, at Burdett Birth Center, Troy.
Maternal grandparents are Christine LoForte of Martinez, California and Scott Stewart of Martinez, California. Paternal grandparents are John and Marcia McCormack of Lake George and Linda Bowley-Alund of Lake George.
