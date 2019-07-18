Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Madison Ann, to Joshua and Katrina SHERMAN of Fort Edward, Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11:48 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Robert Dubay of Pottersville. Paternal grandparents are Sandy and Bob Stamper of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Amara Lee, to Morgan and William DUFOUR of Hudson Falls, Monday, June 10, 2019, at 8:04 a.m., 7 pounds 4.8 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cherise and Ernie Armfield of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Dawn Dufour of Argyle.
A son, Maximus Luther, to Alexa and Ryan GRIMES of Fort Edward, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 10:27 p.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. LeGodais of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Grimes of Hudson Falls and Mr. and Mrs. Corcoran of Sharon Springs.
A daughter, Emily Veronica, to Courtney and Thomas MOSEMAN of Glens Falls, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 2:15 p.m., 7 pounds 11.2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barry and Barbara Kincaid of Bolton Landing and Laurie Kincaid of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Maryellen Moseman of Bolton Landing.
